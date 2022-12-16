Kim Kardashian & Daughter North, 9, Declare They’re ‘Best Friends’ In New TikTok: Watch

Kim Kardashian, 42, and her daughter, North West, 9, are no doubt best friend goals, and they proved that with a TikTok video on Dec. 15. “Best friends for life,” the mother and daughter duo captioned the sweet post. Northie rocked a plaid pair of SKIMS pajamas, while Kim danced around in a black pajama set. The 42-year-old notably opted for a natural look, as Kim appeared to have been fresh-faced and tied her blonde tresses in a casual bun. “Yeah, that’s my twinnem / Go best friend, we killin’ ’em,” the song on the clip sounded off.

North and her celebrity momma are often spotted on their TikTok creating hilarious posts together. Just last week Kim and her mini-me posted a video on the app making silly faces along with a Lady Gaga remix playing in the background. North also showed her support for her aunt, Kourtney Kardashian, 43, on Dec. 9, when she showed of her Lemme Sleep gummies. Kourt launched her wellness brand, Lemme, in Sept.

The adorable video comes just one day after Kim shared a sweet Christmas photo to her Instagram on Dec. 15. The SKIMS founder posed for a group photo with her kids Saint, 7, and Chicago, 3, as well as sweet nieces True, 4, and Dream, 6. “full house,” Kim captioned the post, along with a black heart emoji. One of the TV star’s admirers took to the comments section to point out how much Dream looks like the Kardashian family. “Dream is such a Kardashian. She looks like Kim,” they wrote. Dream is the daughter of Rob Kardashian, 35, and Blac Chyna, 34.

Kim also recently finalized and settled her divorce from rapper Kanye West, 45, on Nov. 29. The Yeezy designer, who Kim shares her four children with, is set to pay her $200K a month in child support. Notably, Ye and Kim will share “equal access” to their kiddos. Kanye is also required to pay for 50% of the children’s educational expenses, tuition, and security details. The businesswoman and Ye got married in 2014, and she filed for divorce in Feb. 2021.

The Kim SKKN founder has spoken publicly about co-parenting with Kanye, and has expressed her kids remain her priority. “I look back and my mom and dad went through their hard time, and it took people a minute to readjust and I’ve seen it all before,” she said during an April 2022 Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast episode. “I’m always really hopeful and, you know, he’s an amazing dad.”