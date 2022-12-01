Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign

Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.

“I feel so blessed that three generations of my family were able to come together for the SKIMS Holiday campaign! It’s the first time we’ve been featured in a campaign all together and we all loved the super soft, comfy outfits,” Snoop said in a statement to SKIMS. “The Broadus family will definitely be wearing matching SKIMS this holiday season!”

The SKIMS 2022 holiday campaign photos were shot by Donna Trope. Snoop and his loved ones stayed comfy and cozy in plaid pajamas that come in black and chocolate brown patterns. The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper wore different colored head scarfs in all the photos. He also accessorized his look with gold chain necklaces. Shante, 51, whom Snoop has been married to since 1997, wore a black and white bow on her head in the group photo. Her hair was styled in Jamaican braids for the photoshoot.

Snoop and Shante were joined in the photoshoot by their sons Cordè, 28, and Cordell, 25, and their daughter Cori, 23. Snoop’s son Julian, 24, who was born out of Snoop’s affair with another woman, was not in the SKIMS campaign. Snoop has five grandchildren who participated in the holiday campaign. They include Cordell’s kids Lunda and Journey, and Corde’s kids Zion, Sky, and Elleven.

Snoop also posted the SKIMS holiday pictures to his Instagram. “Generations 💖🙏🏾👏🏿😘🐾,” he wrote, before tagging the shapewear company. On Kim’s Instagram, some of the photos included Snoop posing alone in the pajamas and robes from SKIMs. The Kardashians star also included the group shots of Snoop with his beautiful family.