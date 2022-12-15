Kim Kardashian Rocks Matching Christmas Pajamas With Chicago, Saint, True & Dream: Photo

Kim Kardashian is counting down to Christmas with her kids Saint, 7, and Chicago, 3, as well as adorable nieces True, 4, and Dream, 6. The reality icon, 42, matched with the kids in her red and white onesie in the cute photo posted on Thursday, Dec. 15 via Instagram. Kim was still rocking her long blonde hair from the Met Gala in the adorable snaps, which showed her sitting on a cozy chair as all the kids piled on tip flashing the peace sign.

“Full house,” she said in the caption, rightfully so. Some fans pointed out that their fave KarJenner kid — Kim’s eldest daughter — North, 9, was MIA from the moment. “It ain’t full house without North,” one quipped. “Chicago is a mini version of Kim,” another noted, while pal Chris Appleton gushed, “So cute.”

The next photos were all blurry outtakes, showing what a good time Kim was having with the kids! Her niece Dream — who is the daughter of Kim’s younger brother Rob Kardashian — nearly stole the show in the third snap as she confidently placed her hands on her hips as she looked at Saint climbing his way back up on the chair. While Kim didn’t share a location, the warm decor seemed to look like Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs estate.

The crew were specifically wearing the Logo Pointelle Henley Onesie from SKIMS in the festive Red Fair Isle print. The same item also comes in a white and gray pattern dubbed Cream Fair Isle, which was a popular gift choice for SKIMS fans last year.

Kim got a head start on opening the SKIMS holiday shop this year, making various styles available in mid-November. The entrepreneur brought back classic styles like the pointelle PJs, alongside sexy new options like the Sparkle Jersey, Sequin and Glitter Swim collections.

“This is everything I would gift myself during the holidays,” Kim said in a video, teasing the new Sangria and Ruby colorways. “These colors are so fun and bright and I know you’ll love them — plus, we have the matching socks!” she added in a video on Nov. 16.