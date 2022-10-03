Penelope Disick, 10, Towers Over Brother Reign, 7, At Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Launch

Penelope Disick & her brother, Reign, look so grown up at Kourtney Kardashian's Lemme Launch on Sept. 29.

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, launched her vitamin gummy brand, Lemme, on Sept. 27, and her kids Penelope, 10, and Reign Disick, 7, attended the launch party two days later. At the event, P completely towered over her younger brother, Reign, while posing for an adorable sibling snapshot on their mom’s Instagram. Kourtney’s carousel of photos was captioned, “Welcome to @lemme land, where nothing is at it seems and everything tastes like magic.”

For the celebratory photo, Penelope rocked a hot pink sleeveless dress, which matched the life-size pink Lemme gummy behind her. She also opted for minimal jewelry with a single silver ring on her middle finger. Her light brunette tresses were worn straight down and placed behind her shoulders as she posed next to Reign. The 7-year-old looked super cute in a white t-shirt with red trim on the collar and sleeves paired with a black set of overalls. Both P and her brother smiled big as they supported their mom at her launch party that Thursday.

The Kardashians star’s kids were not the only family members in attendance though! Those who also joined in on the fun included Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian. Kourtney shared a stunning group photo with her mom and sisters on Oct. 2, via Instagram. She captioned the collection of photos, “Adventures in @lemme land I am so very grateful for my friends and family who came out to support the launch of @lemme !” Her husband, Travis Barker, 46, was also in attendance. And in usual Kravis fashion, the hot couple was seen making out and embracing each other nonstop in the photos.

Lemme, is Kourtney’s latest venture in the health and wellness world. She launched three gummies including Lemme Chill, Lemme Focus, and Lemme Matcha. “After years of searching for the perfect supplement, I said ‘lemme do it myself,'” the company’s website shares of Kourt’s mission. Since then, the mom-of-three has been busy posting a plethora of Instagram photos of her new gummy brand, including one where she wore nothing but high heels and puffed up sleeves while she was covered in gummies.

But when the KUWTK star isn’t busy with Lemme or her lifestyle brand, Poosh, Kourtney is busying spending time with her family. In fact, on Oct. 1 she shared a sweet set of photos and endearing message about fall with her kids. She captioned the post, “There’s just something about fall, back-to-school night, bed times, carpool mornings, tea and movies in bed, football games, pumpkins, my good morning song to wake everyone up, that makes me so happy!” The brunette beauty shares her kids with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, 39, who she dated from 2006 till their final split in 2015. She has since moved on with Travis, who she married on May 15.

