Kim Kardashian & Daughter North West, 9, Sing ‘Santa Baby’ In Cute New TikTok Video: Watch

Kim Kardashian and North West got their TikTok followers in the Christmas spirit with their latest memorable video! The reality star and her mini me both wore hoodies, including a gray one for Kim and a white one for North, as they sang along to “Santa Baby” by Eartha Kitt. They both had their hair down and flashed smiles and funny faces to the camera as they put their arms around each other.

The cute Christmas-themed video got over 32,000 likes just 11 hours after they shared it and many more views. “Santa baby,” the clip was simply captioned. It didn’t come as too much of a surprise since the mother and daughter are known for often singing along to various songs in their videos, but it certainly proved they were in the holiday mood.

Before Kim and North’s latest video, they made headlines for cozying up in cute new selfies on Nov. 30. They both wore black outfits and smiled, make kissing faces, and flashed a peace sign to the camera, in the gems. It was Kim’s first Instagram post since news got out that her divorce from North’s dad, Kanye West, was finalized.

Part of Kim and Kanye’s divorce included a settlement that stated the rapper would pay his former wife $200,000/month in child support for all four of their children, who in addition to North, include Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. A source told us the settlement was a huge “relief” for Kim since she has been hoping things would work out in the end. “Kim has been praying that Kanye would finally agree to settle this divorce, it’s been such a struggle with him,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “So, of course, this is a massive relief, she’s so ready to step into this new chapter of her life.”

The source also noted that despite the relief, there’s still some sadness since the divorce brings a lot of change to both Kim and Kanye’s lives. “There’s sadness as well though, she does wish that things could have been different. She feels like she doesn’t even recognize the person that Kanye has turned into, it’s upsetting beyond belief,” the source explained. “He’s the father of her children, she has to find a way to keep the peace with him for her kids’ sake. The fact is her kids love their dad and she wants them to have a good relationship with him and she goes above and beyond to facilitate that.”