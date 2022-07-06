Kim Kardashian Rocks Backless Bodysuit For Dinner With North West In Paris: Photos

Kim Kardashian once again rocked a daring Balenciaga outfit while out and about in Paris on July 5. While heading to dinner with her daughter, North West, Kim wore a skintight bodysuit from the brand, which featured its Speed Hunters graphic on the front. The backside of the bodysuit dipped low to reveal bare skin, complete with a fake set of tour dates for the Speed Hunters on Kim’s booty. Underneath the backless ensemble, she wore Balenciaga leggings that led into pointed heels.

Meanwhile, Kim is continuing to rock blond hair, which she dyed from her usual dark locks ahead of the 2022 Met Gala in May. Kim channeled Marilyn Monroe for the occasion, even wearing one of Marilyn’s own famous dresses to the event. After spending hours dying her hair to complete the look, she decided to stick with the hue in the weeks that followed.

Kim and North are in Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week, and Kim even walked in a fashion show for Balenciaga on July 6. Since her divorce from Kanye West, Kim has been working hard toward finding her own footing in the fashion industry, and she’s definitely not slowing down! After shooting a campaign for Balenciaga in 2021, she’s continued her partnership with the high-end brand into 2022, as well. She also shot the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and landed a solo Vogue cover after her and Kanye’s split.

Kim Kardashian wears a backless Balenciaga bodysuit in Paris. She paired the look with leggings and sunglasses for a night out.

The work trip to Paris comes following some relaxation for Kim. She recently took a low-key trip to Turks & Caicos with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and before that, the two went on a romantic getaway to Tahiti together. Pete and Kim started dating after meeting when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October. They went to the Met Gala together, and Pete has spent time with Kim’s four kids, as well.