Kanye West’s Twitter Account Suspended By Elon Musk For ‘Incitement To Violence’

For the second time in less than two months, Kanye West has been kicked off Twitter. His latest suspension comes at the hands of the platform’s new owner, Elon Musk, who suspended ‘Ye on the evening of Dec. 1. After a Twitter user begged Elon to “fix Kanye,” the CEO responded, “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

Elon did not specify the exact tweet that got Kanye kicked off Twitter. However, earlier that evening, the rapper had posted an “altered image of the Star of David with a swastika inside,” according to CNN. That tweet came just hours after he appeared on Alex Jones’ podcast and spewed more antisemitic hate, including statements about how he loves Hitler and the Nazis.” He had previously made similar antisemitic comments, which is what originally got him banned from Twitter and Instagram back in October (his Twitter account was reinstated by Elon in mid-November before being suspended again).

In addition to being suspended from social media, Kanye also lost his partnership with Adidas due to his hateful and insensitive remarks. The brand cut ties with him at the end of October.

Kanye’s latest public tirades come amidst his divorce from Kim Kardashian being finalized. Kim filed for divorce in Feb. 2021, and she and Kanye were declared “legally single” just over a year later. However, they did not reach a divorce settlement until the end of Nov. 2022. Kim was awarded $200,000 a month in child support, but she and Kanye have joint legal and physical custody of their four children. Kanye was spotted out with the pair’s daughter, North West, shortly after the settlement was reached.

However, he confirmed back in September that the kids are in Kim’s care “80 percent of the time.” Amidst Kanye’s first round of antisemitic remarks, Kim publicly showed support to Jewish people and condemned antisemitism. She has yet to publicly comment on his latest controversy.