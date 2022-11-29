Kanye West Picks Up North From Basketball Practice In 1st Photos Since Divorce Settlement

Yeezy designer Kanye West, 45, was spotted picking up his daughter, North, 9, from basketball practice in West Hollywood, on Nov. 28. Interestingly, the “Bound 2” rapper was pictured out just one day prior to having his divorce from Kim Kardashian, 42, finalized on Tuesday. While picking up Northie, Ye rocked his go-to black rain boots, a black hoodie, and black jeans. He also accessorized the look with a black belt bag that dangled in front of his chest.

The nine-year-old, for her part, matched with her famous pops in a monochromatic black ensemble. North sported a pair of black basketball shorts with a long-sleeve black shirt that featured the words “Donda”, along with the date of Aug. 5, 2021. The shirt is notably from Kanye’s listening party for his album, Donda, named after his late mother, Donda West. To complete her sporty look, Kim’s daughter opted for a pair of bright-blue Yeezy 700 v3 “Kyanite” sneakers. North wore her jet-black tresses back in a low ponytail, and also rocked a choker necklace with a cross.

Kanye and North’s outing, as mentioned above, comes one day prior to the Kimye divorce being finalized. The former celebrity power couple began dating in April 2012 before getting married in May 2014. Later, in Feb. 2021, the SKIMS founder officially filed for divorce from the Grammy-winner after seven years of marriage. And after a lengthy process of dividing assets, a source close to the family told HollywoodLife that the settlement had been finalized on Nov. 29.

Despite the tedious divorce that has brought multiple vicissitudes to the surface, Ye has continued to be a supportive father. He has been spotted at many of North’s basketball games and practices over the last few months, including one on Oct. 23. For that event, the 45-year-old opted for a brown faded hoodie, black sweatpants, his rainboots, and a camouflage hat. North wore a black basketball jersey, basketball shorts, and a bandage on her knee, during that game. And earlier that month on Oct. 10, he took to YouTube to share a video of him and his ex at North’s basketball game in Southern California.

The Kardashians star and the rapper will continue to co-parent their children, as they both have shared joint custody. Aside from North, Kim and Kanye share three other children including: Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3. During an April 2022 Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast episode, the Sports Illustrated cover model dished about her co-parenting hopes. “I look back and my mom and dad went through their hard time, and it took people a minute to readjust and I’ve seen it all before,” Kim said. “I’m always really hopeful and, you know, he’s an amazing dad.”