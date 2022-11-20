Kanye West Returns To Twitter After His Account Is ‘Unblocked’ Following Elon Musk’s Takeover

Following Donald Trump's reactivated account, Kanye West was also permitted back on the platform after controversial anti-semitic remarks that got him suspended weeks ago.

By:
November 20, 2022 5:53PM EST
View gallery
Singer Kanye West takes the microphone from singer Taylor Swift as she accepts the "Best Female Video" award during the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Swift may have ended her feud with Katy Perry but the one with Kanye West seems simply not to want to die. New leaked video clip of the entire four-year-old phone call between the rapper and pop superstar about his controversial song "Famous" have been posted online and further complicate the picture of what happened Kanye West Taylor Swift, New York, United States - 13 Sep 2009
Bangkok, Thailand - April 8, 2019 : External shop facade of a Sketchers shoe outlet at MBK Center; Shutterstock ID 1393581929; purchase_order: Photo; job: Farrah
A Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle in San Francisco. Safety regulators are warning people with kids and pets to immediately stop using a treadmill made by Peloton after one child died and nearly 40 others were injured. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said, that it received reports of children and a pet being pulled, pinned and entrapped under the rear roller of the treadmill, leading to fractures, scrapes and the death of one child Peloton Safety Warning, San Francisco, United States - 19 Nov 2019
Image Credit: J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

Kanye West, 45, is officially back on Twitter. Just days after it appeared his account was unsuspended following Elon Musk‘s $44 billion takeover of the social media platform, the Chicago-born rapper made his first tweet since Nov. 4. “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” he posted on Sunday, Nov. 20 — showing his account is back up and running to his 31.9 million followers. The post received 73.5 retweets and 24.9 replies in the four short hours since being shared.

The Yeezy designer got himself thrown off the platform in October after making a series of anti-semitic comments on Twitter and other social media platforms, which are in violation of Twitter’s policy. However, the tides appeared to change for Ye — and other suspended public figures like Donald Trump who incited a violent insurrection — after Elon’s acquisition was complete.

Kanye West returned to Twitter following a suspension on Nov. 20. (Shutterstock)

The Tesla founder confirmed, however, he was not “consulted” on the move which was in the works for weeks before. “Ye’s account was restored by Twitter before the acquisition. They did not consult with or inform me,” he said on Oct. 28.

Elon also shared a tweet about the new “Twitter policy” after becoming the owner. “New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach. Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter,” he said. “You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet,” he explained.

Back on October 10, Elon revealed he had talked to the rapper — who legally changed his name to Ye — about the  offensive comments he made. “Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart,” Elon shared at the time.

The latest moves by Twitter haven’t been without controversy, with many speaking out against both Ye and Trump being permitted back on the social media app. On Nov. 19, Elon posted a poll to Twitter asking followers if they believe he should reinstate Trump — with the results being 51% yes. “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” he then said alongside the results.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad