Tristan Thompson Carries True, 4, To Dance Class After Welcoming Baby No. 2 With Khloe: Photos

Tristan Thompson, 31, spent some of his weekend taking care of his daughter True, 4. The NBA star picked up his and Khloe Kardashian‘s little one at dance class in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 14. Tristan sweetly carried True in his arms as they got into his car and drove home. A blonde woman opened the door for Tristan who placed True in a safe car seat for the ride home.

Tristan dressed in a black graphic T-shirt, a pair of black shorts, and an RGB Freight hat. His casual look also included a chain necklace and a gold watch, plus a pair of white Nike socks and sneakers. True, meanwhile, looked absolutely adorable in a pink outfit with purple Crocs. She also rocked her usual natural curly hair. True held onto her dad tightly as the pair got in the car after True had another great dance lesson.

Tristan’s latest outing with True comes after the pro athlete became a father for the fourth time. He and Khloe, 38, welcomed their second child together, a son born via surrogate on August 5. The exes are co-parenting their two kids following their dramatic breakup last year, after Khloe learned Tristan fathered a child (son Theo) with Texas trainer Maralee Nichols. He’s also a parent to 5-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Recently, a source close to Khloe and Tristan informed HollywoodLife how the exes are handling custody of their newborn son. “Khloe and Tristan have agreed that Khloe will have sole legal and physical custody of their baby full time,” the insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “However, Tristan is so excited to have welcomed a son because he really wanted another boy. Even though Khloe will have full custody of the baby, she’s more than happy for Tristan to be present in their child’s life as much as he wants.”

The source also revealed that Khloe was at the hospital while the surrogate was giving birth, while Tristan stayed home to take care of True. Khloe “isn’t worried” about Tristan’s level of involvement with their son, the insider explained, since The Kardashians star “has a village of support around her” from her mom, her sisters, and her friends.