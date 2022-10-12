Kim Kardashian ‘Wants To Distance Herself’ From Kanye West After Antisemitic Tweet (Exclusive)

Sources close to the SKIMs founder revealed that Kim Kardashian is 'beyond mortified' by her ex-husband's recent antisemitic comments.

Following her ex-husband’s series of antisemitic remarks on social media, Kim Kardashian is trying not to associate with Kanye WestSources close to Kim and her family have revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the reality star, 41, thinks the rapper, 45, was “completely out of line” and is worried about how his recent remarks will affect her kids.

An insider close to the family revealed how Kim’s feeling now that she’s “mortified” at Kanye’s tweets. “After everything Kanye has done lately and all the controversial remarks and stances he’s taken, Kim just wants to distance herself as much as humanly possible from all this drama surrounding Kanye,” they said. “Kim has told him she wants nothing to do with him when he acts like this, but Kanye doesn’t seem to care.”

The source did say that the reality star isn’t “surprised” by Kanye’s recent tweets, but she “doesn’t understand why he feels the need to be so combative towards people.” Still, she’s most concerned for their four children. “He’s not only hurt himself, but she worries he’s hurting his kids with this stuff,” they explained. “No matter what, she would never keep their kids from him, but she just wishes he would start making better choices and respond instead of reacting to situation.”

Kim and Kanye arrive at an event together in New York. (Shutterstock)

Another source close reiterated how Kim wants to try to separate herself from the rapper. “She can never shut him out of her life but she also knows that she cannot support a man who makes such horrific racist comments that hurt so many of her closest friends,” they said.

The pal also spoke more about how she’s anxious about her children finding out about all the controversy surrounding their dad. “She has done her best to keep them unaware of everything, but she knows that they have an idea. North has a phone and she can’t go online without seeing something about this somewhere. Kim dreads the day when they come to her, asking about these things,” the insider explained. 

Ye was restricted on both Twitter and Instagram, after a series of posts with antisemitic remarks. In addition to a controversial tweet, the rapper had posted a text exchange with Diddywhere he accused the music icon of being told to speak to him by “Jewish people.” This came after he debuted controversial “White Lives Matter” shirts. He received much backlash from fans and celebrities for his remarks. A source close to Kim had revealed to HL exclusively that she was “disgusted” by his shirts and posing with right-wing commentator Candace Owens.

While Kim may be trying to distance herself, she was seen reuniting with her ex at their daughter North’s basketball game following the controversy. Kanye included a video of them meeting at a game in his short documentary “Last Week,” posted on YouTube following the controversy.

