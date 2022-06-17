Tristan Thompson Is Drake’s Best Man In Wedding-Themed ‘Falling Back’ Video: Watch

“You ready?” Tristan Thompson asks Drake at the start of “Falling Back,” the video for the new song from Honestly, Nevermind, the surprise album Drake, 35, released on Friday (June 17.) Dressed in a tuxedo, Drake is experiencing some pre-wedding jitters, but luckily, he has his best man – and fellow Canadian – to help him out. After Drake says he’s good, Tristan says, “If it doesn’t feel right, we scrap it, we go home.” However, Drake says he’s ready to “settle down” and he’s in love…with about two-dozen women.

In a low-key cosign on polyamory, Drake ties the knot with more women than those featured on Certified Lover Boy, the album he released nine months before Honestly, Nevermind. 23 women, to be exact. And, because this is Drake’s wedding, his mother, Sandi Graham, is on hand to witness the blessed unions. “I think he’s really taking these ones seriously,” she says proudly during the ceremony.

Another noteworthy cameo was the “Free YSL” that flashed on the screen at the 1:50 mark (h/t Complex). The message was in reference to Young Thug, Gunna and several others being arrested in Georgia on Rico charges.

Drake announced the arrival of his seventh studio album just hours before it dropped on Thursday, June 16. Though many thought the record, which is 14-tracks long, would feature everyone from Kanye West to Taylor Swift (WHAT ABOUT THIS PICTURE??), fans were only treated to one true collaboration with 21 Savage. It’s a far cry from his last album, 2021’s Certified Lover Boy, which had all the greats on it, like Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Future, and Lil Wayne.

While Drake plays pretend with the dozens of women of his dreams, Tristan is currently dealing with the reality of his own love life, which includes a continued messy relationship with Khloe Kardashian. In the recent finale of The Kardashians, the Chicago Bulls Center-Forward was forced to relive his latest cheating scandal that resulted in getting a 3rd woman pregnant with his 3rd child. Never a dull moment with those two!