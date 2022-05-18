Tristan Thompson Told Khloe Kardashian She’s ‘Never Leaving’ Before Baby Bombshell

Well, this is awkward. In a preview clip for the newest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian‘s ex, Tristan Thompson, is seen making an over-confident assumption about his and Khloe’s relationship. The clip was shared by Kim Kardashian, 41, on May 18 just hours before the episode was set to hit the streaming service.

In the clip, Khloe, 37, and the NBA player, 31, were working out in a gym and talking about the Kardashian sisters’ baby daddies. “Scott [Disick] is never leaving. Kanye [West] is never leaving. It looks like you’re never leaving,” Khloe told Tristan with a laugh. In response, Tristan said, “More like you’re never leaving me.” Khloe didn’t seem ready for the cocky statement and laughed. “Oh, okay,” she commented back. Yikes.

This conversation happened before the news that Tristan fathered a child with a woman who wasn’t Khloe broke. Prior to that, he and Khloe seemed to be in a good, trusting place in their notoriously turbulent relationship and were even planning on having a second child via surrogate. They have since broken up again, but remain committed as co-parents.

View Related Gallery Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Cutest Photos Since Cheating Scandal Westlake, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson go to see 'White Boy Rick' on their Sunday afternoon out together. The duo seem to be attempting a dating lifestyle despite Tristan having cheated on Khloe just months ago. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BAHE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* New Mom, Khloe Kardashian dressed from Head to Toe in 'Versace' as she left dinner with boyfriend Tristan Thompson at 'Craigs' Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA Pictured: Khloe Kardashian,Tristan Thompson Ref: SPL5016881 180818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SPW / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

It has been confirmed that the moment Khloe found out Tristan cheated on her again was filmed and will air on The Kardashians. “Well for that particular moment, my crew was there,” The Kardashians executive producer Danielle King revealed to Us Weekly on May 9. “We were there to film something else early in the morning and the morning that news broke, we legitimately just happened to be there.” She added that there is “almost always a camera going” with a Kardashian on any given day.

Khloe broke her silence regarding her and Tristan’s relationship following the second cheating scandal in April. “I think he’s a great guy and a great dad, he’s just not the guy for me,” she told Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts, 61, in an interview. “With Tristan, I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning. I felt really good for a time.” She then recalled the first time he cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, 24. “I remember when he cheated on me before I gave birth and I still was able to have him in the delivery room. Yes, it might’ve looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos of it, those videos are going to be as pure as I was able to make them.”

Tristan and Khloe began dating in 2016 and seemed to be in a fairytale relationship. That was until he kissed Kardashian family friend and Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF, Jordyn Woods. Khloe and Tristan broke up, but were able to build up their relationship once Khloe was able to move on from the hurt he caused. By 2019, they were on much better terms, and officially began seeing each other again by 2021. That was until Tristan was once again involved in another cheating scandal, this time fathering a child with Maralee Nichols. It looks like Khloe ended up leaving Tristan after all.