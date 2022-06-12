Tristan Thompson Spotted Out Solo After Cheating Scandal Airs On ‘The Kardashians’: Photos

Tristan Thompson may have needed some alone time after his paternity test scandal was featured on the latest episode of The Kardashians. The NBA was spotted enjoying a dinner date all by himself in West Hollywood on Saturday, June 11. Dressed uber casual in a trucker hat and WrestleMania tee, Tristan kept a low profile after the show featured the Kardashian family learning that Tristan cheated on Khloe (once again) and got another woman (Maralee Nichols) pregnant.

As the episode was airing, Khloe, who shares 4-year-old daughter True with Tristan, cracked her knuckles and got to live-tweeting, telling her fans that she feels “uncomfortable” watching the drama all over again. “Rewatching this part is uncomfortable but I love and appreciate my family more than I can express. Praise the Lord I have them for the res for my life,” the Good American founder wrote on Twitter.

The family certainly did draw their wagons around Koko, as Kylie Jenner even went so far as to call Tristan the “worst person on the planet.” Kourtney also slammed Tristan for his “never-ending betrayal,” and Kim was near tears over the scandal. “This is the biggest sign. The whole thing that’s so sad is she wants a baby boy, and now this girl’s having a baby boy?” Kim said. “A f***ing random he sleeps with on one night? F*** him, I was so team him.”

While it appears the drama has ended Khloe and Tristan’s romance for good, the reality star is adamant Tristan stays in her life for True’s sake. Tristan, for his part, is focused on the next step in his life and how to include Khloe and True. “When it comes to Khloe, he knows that he probably will not be getting another chance with her ever again, so he has to figure out how to be the best father he can be and the best co-parent he can be,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Lots of soul searching in the next few months for Tristan. He has to grow up fast and catch up to the life he has created for himself — both the bad and the good.”