Drake Parties With Tristan Thompson At A Hookah Bar In Wild Photos

“I can’t make plans with you. I don’t even know when I’m gonna see sleep,” Drake captioned the photos he uploaded on May 30, which showed the 35-year-old partying in a bar with a giant jade hookah. In the pictures you can see here, Drake also had plenty of his friends next to him, including Tristan Thompson. Tristan, 31, appeared in another one of Drake’s photos; in the pic, the NBA player stood next to the rapper as they both posed with their arms folded across their chests.

The third picture in Drake’s gallery showed the “God’s Plan” rapper relaxing in a Nike robe, taking a mirror selfie in a giant, luxurious bathroom. The fourth photo is “one of the infamous baddie memes of himself that have been floating around online for years,” per Hot New Hip-Hop, which shows that Drake “knows how to laugh at his trolls.” Supposedly, the hand photoshopped on top of Drake’s head in the meme belongs to Addison Rae, who shared the meme on her Twitter. “This was way too familiar,” she wrote (h/t PEOPLE.)

Drake and Tristan – who signed with the Chicago Bulls in February 2022 – go way back. The two were spotted together in February 2019, having a guys’ night out shortly after Tristan’s first split from Khloe Kardashian. The two also reportedly partied in 2021, celebrating security guard Nessel’ Chubbs’ Beezer’s birthday in Bel Air. The event had some awkward timing, as it took place right after Khloe, 37, revealed on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion that she and Tristan had gotten back together. Shortly after Tristan was spotted partying with other women in LA, KoKo and Tristan called it quits, yet again.

Tristan and Khloe fell on hard times again after she found out that the NBA star fathered a child with another woman. Khloe also said that she learned about Tristan’s lovechild with Maralee Nichols along with the rest of the world. The fact that Tristan didn’t give Khloe a private head’s up about the child was “the most offensive” thing, she later said in an interview. “I mean, all of it is f-cked up, like, can there be like a little respect? Could you have let me know before I find out on ‘Daily Mail?’ That would be nice.”