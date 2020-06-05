Tristan Thompson Calls On Drake, The Weeknd & More Black Men To ‘Build’ Each Other Up Amid BLM Protests

After saying he’s felt the pain of being ‘torn down’ as a Black man, Tristan Thompson is calling on his peers to show their positivity through a new Instagram challenge.

Tristan Thompson is leading a new effort among Black male celebrities to build each other up amid the current nationwide George Floyd protests and Black Lives Matter rallies. The 29-year-old NBA player took to his Instagram account on June 5 and asked others including Drake, LeBron James, The Weeknd and more to post a photo of themselves being the strong and positive men that they are to their IG accounts. Tristan shared a closeup photo of his face, sweaty and looking upwards with a focused expression, which appeared to have been taken during a Cleveland Cavaliers game.

“I am a BLACK MAN!…..I build….I don’t tear down other BLACK MEN!” Tristan began in the caption. “I have felt the pain of being torn down and I have decided I will be deliberate about building others! If I didn’t tag you, please don’t be offended. I tried to pick people I thought would do this challenge!!”

“All too often, we men find it easier to criticize each other, instead of building each other up. With all the negativity going around let’s do something positive!! Upload 1 picture of yourself…ONLY you. Then tag as many brothers to do the same. Let’s build ourselves up, instead of tearing ourselves down. If I tagged you, don’t disappoint me!!” Tristan added.

When users clicked on the photo, a bunch of famous names through their IG handles popped up. Tristan tagged two musician pals, Toronto’s finest Drake and The Weeknd on his list of who he’d like to help spread the message. Actor Jamie Foxx was also hit up with a request. So far none of the men have passed along Tristan’s message, but it’s only been a few hours since he shared the post.

Many on Tristan’s list of tagged names were fellow NBA stars including Tristan’s former teammate and superstar LeBron, the Utah Jazz’ Jordan Clarkson, retired NBA legend Dwyane Wade, and ESPN’s NBA analyst/retired NBA vet Kendrick Perkins. L.A. Lakers Assistant Coach Phil Handy was one of the first people who Tristan tagged to take him up on his challenge. Phil shared a powerful black and white photo of himself and TT’s message in the caption. Not only that, he paid it forward by tagging NBA stars Kyrie Irving, DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins and Anthony Davis. Tristan’s mission is off to a great start!