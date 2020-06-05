Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian & More Celeb Companies Publicly Supporting Black Lives Matter

Celeb-owned companies like Poosh, Rare Beauty, and Kylie Cosmetics have all publicly thrown their support behind the Black Lives Matter movement.

As hundreds of thousands of demonstrators joined together across the nation after the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of a White Minneapolis police officer, celebrities have been doing their part to support the movement. Whether it’s donating money, attending a protest, or publicly supporting Black Lives Matter via their social media channels, some of the biggest names in the world are speaking up! A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Rihanna, and more have stood strong and truly put their money where their mouth is, revealing that their companies would support the movement.

Kim’s brand KKW Beauty released a statement on Instagram saying they firmly believe that Black lives matter. “We are committed to supporting and participating in the change that needs to take place. We are donating across organizations focused on making change and fighting racial injustice,” the statement read. Meanwhile, her older sis Kourtney Kardashian took to Poosh’s social media channels to stand behind people of color, and donate a portion of their profits. “You asked, we listened,” Kourt said. Here are 5 celeb-owned companies that have publicly taken a stand.

Kylie Cosmetics

The company owned by 22-year-old Kylie Jenner, which has been in the headlines over the past week, have thrown their support behind the movement. A post shared to the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram page on May 31 read, “There comes a time when silence is betrayal.” The Martin Luther King Jr. quote was accompanied by a caption written by Kylie, which revealed she fears for her daughter Stormi‘s future. “speaking up is long overdue for the rest of us. we’re currently dealing with two horrific pandemics in our country, and we can’t sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them,” she began. “i fear for my daughter and i hope for a better future for her. my heart breaks for George Floyd’s family and friends. Don’t let his name be forgotten. keep sharing, keep watching, keep speaking out.”

Fenty Beauty

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, which has long been a champion for change in the beauty industry, released a moving statement on June 4. “We have a duty to fight white supremacy, systemic racism and social injustice. We want to make a difference, not just today, but EVERY DAY,” it read, “Partial justice is not justice at all— we will keep applying pressure … We will continue to support Black creators and changemakers today, next week, and always.”

Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty urged customers to “not stay silent” in a June 4 Instagram post. “We stand with the Black community and the fight against racism. We believe in celebrating our differences and championing diversity in all forms,” it read. “To our community, we urge you to use your voice. Text, donate, email, sign petitions, educate yourself – no action is too small. As we continue to build this brand, we are committed to using our platform to speak up. We will not stay silent.”

KKW Beauty

Kim Kardashian has been outspoken about the tragic death of George Floyd, and the proceeding protests around the country. Unsurprisingly, she also released a statement on her KKW Beauty Instagram page, which read, “We are a brand that celebrates beauty in diversity, equality and inclusion. It is essential to our core values and we stand in solidarity with those making their voices heard in the fight against systemic racism.” She also linked to a number of other resources, including the NAACP.

Poosh

The eldest Kardashian sis, Kourtney, also spoke out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, taking to the Poosh Instagram page on May 31. She shared a moving quote by Cleo Wade, with the caption “The time for action is now. Places to donate and actionable ways to help on our stories,” she wrote, adding links to helpful resources. Poosh also shared a pic of a protest, showing people holding signs which read “silence = violence” and “no justice, no peace.”