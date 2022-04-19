Drake Posts Never-Before-Seen Photo With Taylor Swift & Fans Think A Collab Is Coming

Drake took to Instagram on April 18 to share a series of photos, but there’s one in particular that has fans buzzing. The image in question features Drake cozying up to Taylor Swift with an arm draped around her neck. The singer is embracing the hug, holding Drake’s arm with her hands. “They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work,” Drake captioned his photo gallery.

The comments section of the photo was immediately flooded with comments from fans wondering if a Taylor/Drake collaboration might be coming. After all, Taylor has been re-recording her first six albums, and with the re-releases, she’s teamed up with some of the biggest artists in music on certain never-before-heard songs. From Chris Stapleton to Maren Morris, Phoebe Bridgers, Keith Urban and more, Taylor has already had a slew of big names on the re-recordings of Red and Fearless. With four more albums to go, could Drake be another one of her featured artists?!

This isn’t the first time that there’s been buzz about a potential Drake/Taylor collab. Back in October 2016, shortly after her breakup from Tom Hiddleston, Taylor attended Drake’s 30th birthday party with friends. Drizzy even posted a photo with Taylor on Instagram afterward, leading to speculation that the two were cooking something up together. Shortly after that, though, Taylor famously went into hiding for almost a year, and nothing ever surfaced.

In 2019, she released her album, Lover, and while doing promo for the record, she wore a denim jacket that had a Drake pin on it. Again, fans were convinced that the “Easter egg” meant Drake would be featured on the album. As it turned out, Taylor just referenced Drake on the album’s opening track, “I Forgot That You Existed,” when she sang, “and I couldn’t get away from ya, in my feelings more than Drake, so ya.”

Either way, these two clearly have a friendly relationship, and Taylor has been noticeably VERY quiet throughout 2022. She has yet to share which re-recorded album she’ll be releasing next, and it’s been more than five months since the release of Red (Taylor’s Version). This Drake photo might be the very first real clue, though!