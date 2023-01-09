Kim Kardashian Joins Khloe To Support Tristan Thompson After Death Of His Mom: Photos

Kim Kardashian, 42, was there for her sister Khloe Kardashian, 38, who is mourning the death of her ex Tristan Thompson‘s mom, Andrea. The Kardashians stars were photographed leaving Tristan’s hometown of Toronto, Canada to go back to California on January 8. Khloe flew out to Toronto with Tristan, who is the father of her two children, on Jan. 5 after Andrea suffered a fatal heart attack.

Khloe and Kim were both dressed in style for their flight home. Khloe wore a long-sleeved beige outfit, a black beanie, and a pair of black sunglasses. The Good American co-founder also wore a cross necklace around her neck and carried a big Louis Vuitton bag around her shoulder. Meanwhile, Kim wore an all-black outfit with big sunglasses. The mom of four carried a Gucci bag and a green and black pillow in her hands. It was sweet to see Kim support Khloe after such a tragedy.

Tristan’s mom tragically died in Toronto last week after suffering a heart attack, his rep confirmed to HollywoodLife via email. She was then taken to a local hospital, but medical staff were sadly unable to revive her. Khloe and Tristan arrived in Toronto via private jet from Los Angeles, without their daughter True, 4, and their 5-month-old son. The reality star and the Chicago Bulls player walked off the plane together towards a vehicle marked Canada Border Services.

Khloe and Tristan haven’t been romantically involved since Dec. 2021, when news emerged about Tristan’s affair and fathering another child with Maralee Nichols, all while expecting a second child via surrogate with Khloe. But sources told TMZ that Khloe went with Tristan to Toronto to “comfort him” in a “difficult time of need.”

The whole Kardashian family has been mourning Andrea’s death, including matriarch Kris Jenner, 67. Kris posted a heartbreaking tribute to Andrea on Instagram and shared love to Tristan and his siblings Amari, Dishawn and Daniel, who all live in Canada. “You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother,” Kris wrote about Andrea. “What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light,” she also said.