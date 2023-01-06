Kris Jenner ‘Heartbroken’ By Tristan Thompson’s Mom’s ‘Sudden’ Death: She Was ‘Selfless’ & ‘A Blessing’

Kris Jenner paid tribute to Tristan Thompson's late mother Andrea, sending her 'thoughts' and 'love' to him and his three brothers.

January 6, 2023
Kris Jenner mourned Tristan Thompson’s mother Andrea after her fatal heart attack. “I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea,” the 66-year-old mother of Khloe Kardashian began in the tribute for the mother of her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, and father of her grandchildren True, 4, and a baby boy born in August.

“My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel,” she added, referencing Tristan’s siblings who live in Toronto, Canada. “You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother. What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light,” she also said.

“Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel @realtristan13,” she signed off on the tribute.

Kris Jenner posted a sweet tribute for Tristan Thompson’s mother Andrea. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

The post comes shortly after news broke that Tristan’s mother had passed away from a heart attack. Andrea was rushed to a Toronto hospital, however, medical staff were unable to revive her. At the time of publishing, Tristan has yet to issue a statement — however, his rep confirmed her passing via email to HollywoodLife.

The NBA star was also seen arriving in his hometown of Toronto, Ontario with ex Khloe on Jan. 6. The pair arrived via private plane and were photographed descending down the stairs to a border patrol vehicle to seemingly be processed through customs. Although the pair have not been romantically involved since Dec. 2021 when news emerged about Tristan’s affair and fathering another child with Maralee Nichols — all while expecting a second child via surrogate with Khloe — sources told TMZ that Khloe went with Tristan to “comfort him” in a “difficult time of need.”

