True Thompson, 4, Models All-Pink Outfit With Custom Louis Vuitton Handbag: Photos

On Wednesdays True Thompson wears pink. The 4-year-old daughter of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson looked as adorable as ever on Aug. 17 as she rocked a fully pink ‘fit, a trend started by the classic 2004 film, Mean Girls. The eye-catching ensemble, shared by Khloe on Instagram, consisted of a pink tank top and skirt combo, pink Crocs with pink charms called Jibbitz, and pink heart-shaped glasses. Oh, and not to forget, a completely customized Louis Vuitton purse.

The purse retails for $1,760 according to the official Louis Vuitton website, but True’s was completely decked out in designs just for her, which undoubtedly bumped up the price. True, who welcomed a baby brother into her family earlier in the month, posed with the purse in a series of cute snapshots, giving fans a full look at her decked-out handbag. The customizations featured Sesame Street‘s Abby Cadabby on one side and True’s name in pink lettering on the other.

Of course, this is far from the first time the eldest child of Khloe, 38, rocked designer fashion. In March, Khloe posted another beautiful picture of her daughter donning a light blue Gucci coat that featured an orange and maroon plaid design and a “G” printed throughout in darker blue. Keeping her outfit as posh as possible, True, who sat on a grand-looking fountain, completed her winter look with lace-up Fendi boots printed with an orange logo. “We Gucci,” the former Revenge Body host captioned the sweet snapshot. And just a month before, True kept herself cozy in a multi-colored jacket, which she accessorized with a $1,195 Prada Mini Tessuto Bag.

About a year prior, a 3-year-old True looked like a true fashionista in another Louis Vuitton and Fendi outfit. That time, she accessorized with a $1500 circular crossbody bag from Louis Vuitton and a pair of Cheetah print combat boots from Fendi that cost about $500. She looked precious as she smiled in front of a Nordstrom rack in the slideshow posted by her doting mother. Perhaps, she was shopping to add some more enviable items to her closet.

If True doesn’t become a pro basketball player like her father, she’s certainly ready to set the fashion world on fire!