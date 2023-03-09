Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Spending Time With Tristan As A ‘Support System’ 2 Months After Mom’s Death

Khloe Kardashian has gone above and beyond to support Tristan Thompson, in the wake of his mother Andrea's death, according to a new report.

Tristan Thompson
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Khloe Kardashian, 38, is continuing to support her ex Tristan Thompson, 31, two months after his mother, Andrea, passed away. A source told Entertainment Tonight on March 8 that the reality star and her family “have been sending flowers, keeping them engaged, and making sure they know they are loved and supported.” The insider said that Khloe, who shares two children with the NBA star, “has been very cognizant of making sure Tristan and his brothers don’t feel alone and she has been doing her best to help them as they deal with this tragic loss. She has acted as an amazing support system.”

Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian (Photo: BACKGRID)

Khloe and Tristan haven’t been together since late 2021, when she found out he secretly fathered a son with another woman. Maralee Nichols gave birth to Tristan’s son Theo in Dec. 2021. Despite the drama, Khloe and Tristan have grown closer in recent months because of Tristan’s mom’s death. As ET‘s source noted, Tristan “wants to show the world, Khloe, and his mom — his guardian angel — the man and father that he can be, even more so now.”

The insider continued, “Both Khloe and Tristan are extremely hands-on parents and True is absolutely loving being an older sister to her baby brother. They are happy.” HollywoodLife reached out to Khloe’s rep for comment, but we haven’t heard back. This new report comes two months after Khloe went to Toronto for Andrea’s funeral, after she died from a heart attack on Jan. 6. Khloe’s sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and their mom Kris Jenner also went to the funeral.

Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian with their daughter True (Photo: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA)

There was a lot of speculation that Tristan and Khloe were back together after his mom died. But Khloe set the record straight about her relationship status with a Twitter post on Feb. 5. Responding to fan who asked if she has a “man,” The Kardashians star said, “Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too ha!”

HollywoodLife also confirmed, via a source close to the Kardashian family, that Khloe isn’t getting back with Tristan. “Khloe knows her friends and some family members think that she will reconcile with Tristan again and give it another try, but there is no truth to this,” the insider claimed in January. Khloe is much more focused on her business and her two children.

