Khloe Kardashian Reveals Relationship Status Amid Tristan Thompson Reconciliation Rumors

Amid supporting her ex, Tristan Thompson, during his mom's untimely passing, Khloe Kardashian revealed whether or not she's single via Twitter on Feb. 5.

February 6, 2023
Good American founder Khloe Kardashian, 38, took to Twitter on Feb. 5 to set the record straight about her relationship status amid speculation she’s reconciled with her ex, Tristan Thompson, 31. Initially, Koko took to the social media site to have a Q&A with her fans, and one of them did not hesitate to ask what everyone is dying to know! “whos your man currently? you know im gonna get the deets! AND HE BETTER BE TREATING MY SISTA RIGHT!!! OR ELSE,” the admirer tweeted. In response, Khloe wrote, “Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True [Thompson] and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too ha!”

The blonde beauty decided to hop onto Twitter for a Q&A with her 30.6 million followers on Sunday night since she’s been MIA from social media for a bit. “I miss you guys. I’m sorry I’ve been absent recently. Life has been life-ing and I’m not here for it. But I wanted to say hi to my babies,” Koko wrote. The online forum took place just one day before the one-month anniversary of Tristan’s mother’s passing on Jan. 6. As many know, the athlete’s mom, Andrea Thompson, died last month following a heart attack, as reported by TMZ.

Not only was the 38-year-old spotted alongside Tristan to support him during this hard time, the rest of the KarJenner family did too. Earlier, on Jan. 15, her sisters, Kim Kardashian, 42, and Kylie Jenner, 25, as well as their mother, Kris Jenner, 67, were spotted in Toronto for Andrea’s funeral. And a few days later, on Jan. 23, Khloe took to Instagram to share a bittersweet tribute for the fallen mom-of-four. “I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real. I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb,” Khloe’s caption began. “Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives. But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult.”

In addition, amid Tristan’s mourning period, many online sleuths speculated that the proud parents might’ve rekindled their romance amid Andrea’s death. On Jan. 18, a source close to the Kardashian family told HollywoodLife that starting up the romance again is not in the cards for Khloe and Tristan. “Khloe knows her friends and some family members think that she will reconcile with Tristan again and give it another try, but there is no truth to this,” the insider claimed. Since Khloe set the record straight on Sunday, it’s safe to say that, for now, the insider was right.

As readers know, the former celebrity couple dated off-and-on since 2016. During their relationship, they welcomed their daughter, True, in 2018, and later welcomed a son, whose name is unknown, in early Aug. 2022. Khloe ended her relationship with the 31-year-old after it was revealed that he secretly fathered a son with another woman in 2021. It was revealed that Tristan cheated on the mom-of-two, with Maralee Nichols, who gave birth to baby Theo in Dec. 2021. Khloe is now focused on her business and children following their split.

