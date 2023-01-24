Khloe Kardashian Mourns Tristan Thompson’s Mom Andrea 2 Weeks After Death: ‘I Feel Numb’

Khloe Kardashian is in mourning after ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s mother Andrea died from a fatal heart attack. The Good American founder, 38, took to Instagram on Monday, Jan. 23 as she posted a tribute for the Toronto native 17 days after her passing. “I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real. I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb,” Khloe began.

“Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives. But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult. So difficult that I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom,” she said in the emotional tribute. Khloe shared a series of sweet photos with Andrea over the years, including a video of her mother Kris Jenner and Andrea where Tristan’s mother said, “I don’t have a daughter — but when I’m texting Khloe, I always put, ‘to my daughter.'”

Khloe promised that she would “see” Andrea again as she continued her tribute for her ex’s mother. “Goodbyes for good are something I don’t believe in. I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I’ll get to feel that embrace of yours,” she also said. “I’ll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish. So, I’m choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day.”

In the lengthy note, she also promised to “take care” of Andrea’s son — and Tristan’s brother — Amari. “I know you are with our Lord and Savior. I know you are rejoicing up there. Dancing and singing… At the same time, I know you never wanted to leave your boys. They are your entire world. They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy. Just know, I promise you, Amari will be perfectly ok. We will all look after him, help him and protect him. Your boys will be ok because they have their guardian Angel by their side,” she signed off, along with a bible passage from John 16:22, and “I love you.”

News emerged of Andrea’s passing on Friday, Jan. 6 which the NBA star, 31, confirmed via his rep to HollywoodLife. It was reported that his mother was rushed to a Toronto hospital after the attack where doctors attempted to revive her, but were sadly unable to before she passed.

Although Khloe and Tristan split in Dec. 2021 after another cheating scandal, The Kardashians on Hulu star was by his side as they arrived in Toronto together via private jet on Jan. 6. The pair were seen descending down the plane stars as they arrived at Pearson International Airport, both bundled up for the cool temperatures in sweatsuits, coats and beanies.

Shortly after the news broke, Khloe’s mom Kris posted a sweet tribute for Andrea. “I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea,” the 66-year-old grandmother of Khloe and Tristan’s kids True, 4, and a baby boy, 4 months, wrote via Instagram for Tristan and his siblings.

“My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel…You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother. What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light,” she went on. “Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel @realtristan13,” she said as she wrapped up the heartrending post.

Tristan has often been seen with his mother in his home neighborhood of Brampton, as well as in the Yorkville area on visits to the Ontario city. Back in 2020, he posted a sweet tribute for Andrea — thanking her for loving and supporting him over the years. “Happy Mother’s Day Mommy! One day isn’t enough to praise and lift you high,” he wrote at the time on Instagram. “Everyday is your day. Thank you for all the sacrifices you made for me and my brothers. I love you and I’m soo lucky to have been chosen as your son. Not all superheroes wear capes,” he also said.