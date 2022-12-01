Maralee Nichols Celebrates Her & Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo’s 1st Birthday: The ‘Greatest’

The mother of Tristan Thompson's baby, Maralee Nichols, took to Instagram on Dec. 1 to share an adorable photo to celebrate their son's first birthday.

December 1, 2022 7:21PM EST
Image Credit: Jvshvisions / BACKGRID/MEGA

Time flies when you’re a new mommaMaralee Nichols took to Instagram on Dec. 1 to celebrate her sonTheo‘s first birthday with a carousel of loving photos and a meaningful caption (see PHOTOS HERE). “I can not believe you are already one Spending the past 365 days with you have been the best days of my life,” the fitness model began. “You are the sweetest little boy, your smile brightens up any room. You are my greatest blessing, my world, my heart in human form. God knew I needed you. I love you more than anything. Happy 1st Birthday to my angel, Theo.” Maralee and Tristan Thompson, 31, welcomed Theo in Dec. 2021.

Maralee Nichols took to Instagram to wish her & Tristan Thompson’s son a happy birthday. (Maralee Nichols Instagram)

In the celebratory snapshots, Maralee stunned in a floor-length robe that featured white tulle fabric. The first slide pictured the momma bear holding baby Theo, as she also used some of her robe to cover up his bum. The second snapshot was a photo from her maternity shoot when she was expecting her son last year. And in the final image, Maralee added a black-and-white throwback maternity photo of her hanging from an extravagantly long transparent cloth.

The brunette bombshell was seemingly nude in the final photo, while she wore only the white robe in the other snapshots. Many of her 245K followers took to the comments section to gush over the photos and wish Theo a Happy Bday. “Happy birthday sweet baby angel,” one follower wrote, while another chimed in, “Happy birthday Theo u are a true blessing.” A third admirer couldn’t help but appreciate the recreated photoshoot. “Love the recreated pic!”, the separate fan added.

Interestingly, Tristan has not posted a birthday post for Theo as of this writing. Maralee’s birthday post also comes just over one month after she shared a sweet pumpkin patch photo via Instagram with her newborn. “October with my pumpkin,” she captioned the post, along with an orange heart. Many of her fans have been frustrated that she has not revealed her son’s face in any of her posts. “We know who the daddy is so can we see his face now,” one follower wrote, while another added, “His look away game is strong.”

The news of Maralee’s pregnancy broke last winter, when court docs revealed that she had given birth to their son on Dec. 3, 2021. However, it wasn’t until Jan. 2022, that the pro basketball player admitted that the child was indeed his. At the time, Tristan took to Instagram Stories to announce the news. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he wrote.

Tristan apparently fathered the child while he was in a committed relationship with Khloe Kardashian, 38, and he apologized to her via his story. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote in a second post. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

