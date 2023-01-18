Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: The Truth About Them Getting Back Together Amid His Mother’s Death (Exclusive)

Khloe Kardashian has been Tristan Thompson‘s rock since the sudden death of his beloved mother, Andrea, on Jan. 5 — leading some to believe that the pain caused by the tragedy has caused Khloe to consider giving their relationship another try. However, a source close to the Kardashian family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that this is simply not going to happen. “Khloe knows her friends and some family members think that she will reconcile with Tristan again and give it another try, but there is no truth to this,” the source said.

On Jan 15, Khloe, 38, and her sisters, Kim Kardashian, 42, and Kylie Jenner, 25, as well as their mother, Kris Jenner, 67, attended a funeral in Toronto for Tristan’s late mother, who died 10 days prior from a heart attack. This was Khloe’s second trip to Toronto, as she rushed to be by his side when the death occurred. According to the source, “Khloe went to support Tristan at the funeral because she wanted to. Her family came along because they wanted to. It is that simple and Tristan would do the same for her.”

“Tristan’s late mother Andrea was her kids’ grandmother,” the source told HollywoodLife, adding that she was “very present” in their four-year-old daughter True‘s life — and that True “adored her.” Sadly, Andrea only was able to spend six months of her life with Khloe and Tristan’s son, who was born via surrogate on July 28, 2022. “Andrea was also present in their son’s life, but he is too young to know this,” the source told us. “It is a shame that he will never get a chance to know his grandmother because she is an amazing woman.”

As previously reported, Khloe ended all romantic involvement with Tristan after he got caught cheating on her for the third time with Maralee Nichols, who he fathered a son, Theo, with, in 2021. Although Khloe and Tristan’s relationship ended, the two have remained extremely close and have mastered co-parenting, “Khloe thinks that the way things are now between the two of them is perfect. He respects her and he is a great father to their kids,” the source told us. “They both know that she is not going to give their romance another chance. She can’t and he understands this.”