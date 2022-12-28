Tristan Thompson Bonds With Daughter True, 4, As They Show Off Dance Moves In Adorable Video

Tristan called True his 'princess' while they practiced their choreography together after she asked if her NBA star dad knew 'how to dance.'

December 28, 2022 11:04AM EST
*EXCLUSIVE* Calabasas, CA - Khloe Kardashian puts the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating drama to the side to take her daughter True out for lunch. Khloe stands out in a bright pink coat for the outing. This is the first time Khloe has been seen out since Jordyn Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" show to discuss the cheating scandal. Shot on 03/02/19 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Tristan Thompson is seen leaving with True after dance class in Los Angeles. Pictured: Tristan Thompson,True Thompson Ref: SPL5332795 160822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson exit with Kris Jenner after a pre-Father’s Day family lunch at Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas.Pictured: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan ThompsonBACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Tristan Thompson appears to have all the right moves on the basketball court and at home! The NBA star took to his Instagram late Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share an adorable video of him dancing with his daughter True, whom he shares with Khloe Kardashian. The clip features Tristan showing off his smooth moves alongside the 4-year-old in a kitchen as he captioned it, “When my princess asks if daddy can dance…anything for my baby girl.”

True was all smiles as she lip-synced to the pop song track with her famous athlete father, who looked like he was giving an audition for Dancing with the Stars. At one point in the sweet clip, True exited the screen while Tristan gave a solo routine. He then picked her up and swung her around like a dancing partner from a certain dancing competition show.

The posting follows the news that Tristan settled his paternity case with Maralee Nichols after their son Theo turned 1. The professional baller agreed to pay Maralee $9,500 per month in child support, according to TMZ.  The outlet reported that Maralee will have sole custody. Last January, Tristan confirmed he fathered a child with the fitness model, who he had hooked up with around his 30th birthday while he was still with Khloe. He later apologized to the Good American founder, writing at the time, “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

The apology came a few months before Tristan and Khloe welcomed their second child together, a son, via surrogate. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” Khloe’s rep told HollywoodLife in a statement. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.” The name of their second child together has yet to be publicly revealed.

