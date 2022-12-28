Tristan Thompson Bonds With Daughter True, 4, As They Show Off Dance Moves In Adorable Video

Tristan Thompson appears to have all the right moves on the basketball court and at home! The NBA star took to his Instagram late Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share an adorable video of him dancing with his daughter True, whom he shares with Khloe Kardashian. The clip features Tristan showing off his smooth moves alongside the 4-year-old in a kitchen as he captioned it, “When my princess asks if daddy can dance…anything for my baby girl.”

True was all smiles as she lip-synced to the pop song track with her famous athlete father, who looked like he was giving an audition for Dancing with the Stars. At one point in the sweet clip, True exited the screen while Tristan gave a solo routine. He then picked her up and swung her around like a dancing partner from a certain dancing competition show.

The posting follows the news that Tristan settled his paternity case with Maralee Nichols after their son Theo turned 1. The professional baller agreed to pay Maralee $9,500 per month in child support, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that Maralee will have sole custody. Last January, Tristan confirmed he fathered a child with the fitness model, who he had hooked up with around his 30th birthday while he was still with Khloe. He later apologized to the Good American founder, writing at the time, “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

The apology came a few months before Tristan and Khloe welcomed their second child together, a son, via surrogate. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” Khloe’s rep told HollywoodLife in a statement. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.” The name of their second child together has yet to be publicly revealed.