‘DWTS’ Daniella Karagach & Pasha Pashkov Pregnant: Couple Expecting First Baby

Dancing With The Stars professionals Daniella Karagach, 30, and Pasha Pashkov, 36, are expecting their first child. The duo announced the happy news with a sweet couple’s portrait on social media Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The dancers looked absolutely over the moon as they knelt down together wearing stylish sweatsuits and high-top Nikes. Pasha wrapped an arm around his love and gave her a kiss, while she cradled a baby-sized sneaker in her hands.

“Baby Pashkov coming May ’23,” Daniella and Pasha announced in the dual Instagram. “We love you more than words could ever express.”

The two dancers were practically made for one another. Daniella and Pasha first met as dance partners when she was only a teenager. Their connection was instant, and they went on to date for four years before tying the knot in 2014. They just celebrated their anniversary too! “Happy 8 year wedding anniversary @pashapashkov,” Daniella captioned a cute photo album in July. “I didn’t think It was humanly possible to love someone this hard. Thank you for making me the luckiest woman in the world.”

Daniella joined DWTS in 2019, winning her first Mirrorball trophy with celebrity partner Iman Shumpert in 2021. Pasha, who also appeared on Season 2 of NBC’s World of Dance with his wife, started working on DWTS that same season.

“We knew instantly that we were right for each other,” ballroom expert Sasha told Dance Sport Info in June 2017. Marriage has also been key to their professional success. In 2020, they founded the Wedding Dance School together with a mission to teach couples first-dance routines for their weddings.

