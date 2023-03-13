Khloe Kardashian Shows Her Son’s Face For The 1st Time In 32nd Birthday Tribute For Tristan Thompson

Seven months after her son’s arrival, Khloe Kardashian, 38, shared the first photo of his face in her birthday tribute to her ex, Tristan Thompson, 32, on Mar. 13. The carousel of photos included many snapshots of the proud father-of-three with all of his little ones, including their latest edition, born in early Aug. 2022. “Happy birthday @realtristan13 You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles,” she captioned the post.
Interestingly, Koko made one “birthday wish” for her ex, who also cheated on her multiple times. “My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free,” she continued. “Continue to Make your soul and your mommy [Andrea Thompson] proud. Happy birthday baby daddy.” The Good American founder even turned off the comments section on the post to seemingly dodge the online haters.
Despite this, many of Khloe’s fan took to the comments section of a fan re-post to share their reactions. Her post comes as a bit of a shock to some, as the couple called it quits for good in Dec. 2021 after Tristan fathered another child with another woman amid his relationship with Khloe. “Look at his little face..I love it he had those cheeks you just want to squeeze,” one fan wrote. In a separate comments section, another admirer penned, “I’m very moved.”
Khloe and Tristan welcomed their son via a surrogate in Aug. 2022, following their nasty public breakup. The on-and-off duo also share their daughter, True, 4, who they welcomed in 2018. He also has two other children, including his son, Theo, 1, who he welcomed with Maralee Nichols in Dec. 2021. His eldest son, Prince, 10, who he shares with Jordan Craig was born in 2016. Khloe and the basketball player were on-and-off from 2016 until their most recent split in 2021, as mentioned above.
Most recently, The Kardashians star took to Twitter on Feb. 5, to clarify that she and her ex have not romantically reconciled and that she is single. After a fan asked the TV personality, "whos your man currently? you know im gonna get the deets! AND HE BETTER BE TREATING MY SISTA RIGHT!!! OR ELSE," she responded to set the record straight. "Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…. No man right now…. He's in my prayers too ha!" The reconciliation rumors were fueled when Khloe showed up to support Tristan amid his mother's passing in Jan., and once more when she attended the funeral.