Tristan Thompson Mourns His Mom With Touching Tribute 1 Month After Death: ‘My Soul Is Empty’

Tristan Thompson is in mourning after the tragic death of his mother Andrea, who suffered a heart attack. The NBA star, 31, spoke out in a statement issued via Instagram on Feb. 6, exactly one month after Andrea’s passing. “I’m in disbelief,” he wrote. “I’m in the deepest part of sorrow and grief. My soul is empty as I come to terms that my biggest supporter/superhero is gone.”

He continued, “Mommy I know you’re watching down on me; I wanna say thank you for picking me as your son. You dedicated your life to your boys and the church. Prayed and fasted for family/friends because you know how evil the world is. Mommy, all the sacrifices you did for your sons will never go unnoticed or without appreciation. You were an amazing mommy, role model, best friend and the strongest woman I know.” He also apologized to Andrea for the “wrong decisions” he made throughout his life and vowed to take care of and “protect” his younger brother, Amari.

The Canadian born basketball player returned home to Toronto, Ontario on Friday, Jan. 6 with his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian by his side. The Good American founder, 38, was spotted stepping off of a private plane from Los Angeles with the Chicago Bulls player as they both bundled up for the 32 degree weather in sweatsuits. Khloe appeared somber as she walked off the plane fist towards a Canada Border Services Agency vehicle.

Tristan shared a close bond with Andrea, who was also the grandmother of his two kids with Khloe: daughter True, 4, and a baby boy born in August via surrogate, as well as his older son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig and son Theo, 1, with ex fling Maralee Nichols.

Tristan has previously made posts about his mom, who he shares a close bond with, on social media — including back in 2020 for Mother’s Day. “Happy Mother’s Day Mommy! One day isn’t enough to praise and lift you high,” he wrote on his Instagram, captioning a photo. “Everyday is your day. Thank you for all the sacrifices you made for me and my brothers. I love you and I’m soo lucky to have been chosen as your son. Not all superheroes wear capes,” he also said.

Andrea shared Tristan with his father Trevor Thompson in Brampton, Ontario — a suburb of Toronto. Trevor reportedly was a truck driver, while Andrea was a school bus driver. Andrea was originally from Jamaica, and one of Tristan’s biggest supporters as he made his move to America. “I came to the US on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I’m now truly living the American dream,” Tristan in 2016, referencing enrolling in a New Jersey high school in 2016.

“Even though I don’t live at home and I’m four hours away from home, I talk to my mom every day – ask how the kids are doing, ask how she’s doing, too,” he also said in 2016 while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. “Everyone knows that my mom, she’s very dedicated in taking care of her sons… But at the same time, you need to make sure that she’s ok. It’s asking a lot for one parent to do, so I always try to make sure that she’s doing well, too. Whether she’s getting a massage or just get out of the house and have a babysitter watch for a couple hours, that’s crucial,” he also said.