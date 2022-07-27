Tristan Thompson Twins With Son Prince, 5, In Matching Outfits For Rare Photo Together

The NBA star enjoyed some bonding time with his boy. Tristan and ex Khloe Kardashian recently revealed they are having another child together, via surrogate.

By:
July 27, 2022 9:45AM EDT
Tristan Thompson
*EXCLUSIVE* Calabasas, CA - Khloe Kardashian puts the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating drama to the side to take her daughter True out for lunch. Khloe stands out in a bright pink coat for the outing. This is the first time Khloe has been seen out since Jordyn Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" show to discuss the cheating scandal. Shot on 03/02/19 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson exit with Kris Jenner after a pre-Father’s Day family lunch at Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Looks like Khloe Kardashian is still supporting Kanye's Adidas merch as we spot her taking her daughter True Thompson to a karate class wearing a black pair of Yeezy slides. Khloe is also on auntie duty taking care of her nieces Chicago West and Dream Kardashian. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 1 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Photographer Group/MEGA

Seeing double! Tristan Thompson looked like quite the proud papa as he shared a rare selfie with his son Prince, 5, on Tuesday, Jul. 26. The NBA star and his little guy were dressed to match, sporting twin tee shirts and big grins.

Tristan and his little guy looked sharp as they leaned in for their selfie. The Chicago Bulls center teamed his white tee shirt with a tidy beard and diamond earrings while young Prince dressed his look up wearing a long chain with a maple leaf pendant, a nod to dad’s native Canada. His hair was in tight curls which had glints of gold through it and he looked ready to play, holding a little teal Lego piece in his hand.

Tristan shares Prince with ex Jordan Craig. He is also the father of True Thompson along with Khloe Kardashian. Last year, it was discovered he had fathered a son with Texas personal trainer Maralee Nichols. Theo Thompson was born at the start of 2021.

Khloe and Tristan recently made news as they announced they were welcoming a second child together, this time via surrogate. But following his infidelity with Maralee, the reality star has completely squashed any hopes of a romantic reconciliation with her ex.

Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson bonded with son Prince in a rare, new photo. Here, the NBA star is seen during a night out in Beverly Hills in Aug of 2019. (Photographer Group/MEGA)

“All she wants is for them to be healthy and happy co-parents,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY dished to HollywoodLife. that’s why she’s forgiven him and wants her family to forgive him too. She doesn’t see the point in hanging on to the negativity and anger but that doesn’t mean she’s letting what he did slide. They are 100% done for good.”

Still, as his co-parent, Khloe and Tristan will always have a deep bond. The insider went on, saying, “Khloe will always love Tristan. No one understands what it is about him and, considering all of the pain he caused, it just makes no sense. But Khloe doesn’t see it that way. Khloe tells her sisters that no one can understand what love is like unless you are in that relationship.”

