Khloe Kardashian Confirms Her Relationship Status Amid Tristan Thompson Hangouts

So are they back together, or aren’t they? Khloe Kardashian, 38, confirmed her relationship status with ex Tristan Thompson, 32, after the duo were seen hanging out together on multiple occasions. “A lot of people are wondering if you’re single, host Jennifer Hudson asked Kourt during the Thursday, April 6 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. “I am single,” the Good American founder replied without hesitation, as the audience cheered. “She is single!” exclaimed Jennifer, to which Khloe repeated happily, “I am.”
That clears up a lot for fans, who have been speculating about a reconciliation with the NBA star after they were seen hanging out together at McDonalds, and on other occasions. However, Khloe did admit that thanks to big sister Kim Kardashian, who loves to set her up on dates, she’s dating again!
The topic of a potential reconciliation with Tristan, whom she split from after a cheating scandal resulted in a new baby for Maralee Nicols in 2022, has come up repeatedly. But Khloe has been consistent. When a fan asked her during a February Q & A via Twitter who her “current” man is, she laughed, “Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too ha!”
But that doesn't mean she doesn't care. "Despite everything that went down between Khloe and Tristan on a romantic level, she will always have love for him as the father of her daughter," a KarJenner insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in 2022 of the on/off couple.