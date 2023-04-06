Khloe Kardashian Confirms Her Relationship Status Amid Tristan Thompson Hangouts

So are they back together, or aren’t they? Khloe Kardashian, 38, confirmed her relationship status with ex Tristan Thompson, 32, after the duo were seen hanging out together on multiple occasions. “A lot of people are wondering if you’re single, host Jennifer Hudson asked Kourt during the Thursday, April 6 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. “I am single,” the Good American founder replied without hesitation, as the audience cheered. “She is single!” exclaimed Jennifer, to which Khloe repeated happily, “I am.”

That clears up a lot for fans, who have been speculating about a reconciliation with the NBA star after they were seen hanging out together at McDonalds, and on other occasions. However, Khloe did admit that thanks to big sister Kim Kardashian, who loves to set her up on dates, she’s dating again!

“I don’t really mess with that – I don’t want anyone to blame me for anything, so I don’t really do that,” she said of setting Kim up. “But Kim, Kim loves to do that. Kim loves to be in the mix, she loves to know everything, she’s very nosy, but I respect her for it. But she loves to be in the mix to have her puppeteering and all that. And I’ll let her. I’m like, ‘Do what you want to do,’ I want to see what Kim has. What are the options?” So far those options do not involve online dating apps. “I haven’t yet,” Khloe said during the interview. “I don’t want to say never because who knows where I’ll be next year, but as of now I haven’t yet. So far those options do not involve online dating apps. “I haven’t yet,” Khloe said during the interview. “I don’t want to say never because who knows where I’ll be next year, but as of now I haven’t yet. Khloe and her sister are clearly close, and they even attended the funeral of Tristan’s mom Andrea after she died suddenly following a heart attack in January. In fact, an insider shared with Entertainment Tonight in March that Khloe, who shares daughter True Thompson , 5, and her baby son with Tristan, “has been very cognizant of making sure Tristan and his brothers don’t feel alone and she has been doing her best to help them as they deal with this tragic loss,” they said. “She has acted as an amazing support system .”

The topic of a potential reconciliation with Tristan, whom she split from after a cheating scandal resulted in a new baby for Maralee Nicols in 2022, has come up repeatedly. But Khloe has been consistent. When a fan asked her during a February Q & A via Twitter who her “current” man is, she laughed, “Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too ha!”

But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t care. “Despite everything that went down between Khloe and Tristan on a romantic level, she will always have love for him as the father of her daughter,” a KarJenner insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in 2022 of the on/off couple.