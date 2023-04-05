Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spotted At McDonald’s Together Amid Romance Speculation

Khloe Kardashian, 38, and Tristan Thompson, 32, are not doing much to end rumors that they are back together. The on-and-off couple was spotted ordering some munchies at the McDonald’s drive-thru in Rialto, Calif. on Tuesday, April 4, according to TMZ. In a video obtained by the outlet (seen here), Khloe could be seen ordering from behind the steering wheel of her black vehicle while Tristan sat in the passenger seat. They received a large order that included two Happy Meals, which may have been for the two children they share, per the outlet.

Khloe and Tristan have endured an infamously tumultuous relationship since they began seeing each other in 2016. They welcomed their first child, True Thompson, in Feb. 2018 amid rumors that the Chicago Bulls player was getting with other women. Unfortunately, Khloe received evidence of his infidelity when he was caught locking lips with Kylie Jenner‘s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods during a party at his home in 2019. They unsurprisingly broke up after the ordeal.

The pair eventually got back together, and they even conceived a child together in Nov. 2021. Unfortunately, this big life decision occurred while Tristan was aware of a paternity lawsuit from fitness influencer, Maralee Nichols, and just one month before the news became public. In Jan. 2022, it was confirmed that Tristan knowingly fathered a child with Maralee, who birthed their son in Dec. 2021. Khloe and Tristan have been separated since, but remain in each other’s lives as co-parents and friends. In January, Khloe was by his side as he mourned the unexpected loss of his mother, and in March, she wrote a heartfelt birthday tribute to the father of four.

“Happy birthday @realtristan13 You are truly the best father, brother & uncle,” the Good American founder began alongside a carousel of snapshots of Tristan with his kids, one of which can be seen above. “Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy.”

The birthday message had fans convinced they were more than friends, but Khloe trolled fans less than two weeks later by sharing quotes about love to her Instagram Story and then commenting on them. “Being single and posting love quotes to confuse people is another level of fun :),” she wrote after sharing the quotes.

Plus, earlier in the year, a person close to the Kardashians star confirmed that there’s no chance of them getting back together. “Khloe knows her friends and some family members think that she will reconcile with Tristan again and give it another try, but there is no truth to this,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.