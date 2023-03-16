Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Relationship Status After Birthday Message To Ex Tristan

Khloe Kardashian confirmed whether she's single or not two days after she gushed over Tristan Thompson on his birthday for being such a wonderful father.

March 16, 2023 4:24PM EDT
Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian daughter
PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson take daughter True to sister Kim's Paw Patrol premiere as rumors continue about them rekindling their romance. The on-off couple looked happy and relaxed as they joined members of the Kardashian clan for the private screening. Khloe and pro basketball player Tristan were first linked in 2016 when they were spotted spending time together at a nightclub, and they later took a vacation in Mexico. The two confirmed that they were dating that same year and remained very close through much of 2017. The reality television personality eventually confirmed that she was pregnant with the athlete's child that December through a post made to her Instagram account. Kardashian revealed that she was expecting a girl during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that aired the following year. In 2018, it was reported that Thompson was spotted kissing multiple women in several locations, which surprised the clothing designer. That year, she gave birth to True, and the parents later reconciled following the child's birth. Although the two appeared to be going strong in their new roles as parents, the basketball player, just traded to the Sacramento Kings in California, was later caught cheating with several other women, and the two split up in February of 2019. The pair appeared to mend their relationship over the course of that year and were reportedly on good terms by the beginning of 2020. The parents quarantined together during the early stages of the pandemic, and their romance was eventually resumed last August. Earlier this year, it was reported that the couple was planning on expanding their family in the future, although no solid plans have been revealed as of yet. This past June, it was revealed that Kardashian and Thompson had separated, although they were said to still be on good terms at the time of their split. 12 Aug 2021 Pictured: Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian and daughter True. Photo credit: MEGA Th
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen meeting up once again to co-parent their adorable daughter True, at dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top carried True before Tristan took her and carried her in to the class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Backgrid

Khloe Kardashian is single — despite the recent love quotes she shared to her Instagram Story, plus her sweet birthday post to the father of her two kids, Tristan Thompson — she confirms. The youngest Kardashian sister, 38, let fans know she is single in a March 16 post to her Instagram Story (seen below) after she shared the love-related quotes. “Being single and posting love quotes to confuse people is another level of fun :),” she teased, quoting SHruthi Basam on Instagram.

“You see, you will have years of breaking, but know, you will have years of growing, too. You will have years of heartache, but know, you will have years of happiness, too,” one quote by Canadian poet Melissa Evelyn partially read.  “Love is much bigger than relationships,” another quote, by Yung Pueblo, noted. “Love is the way you heal yourself, the kindness you give to others…”

As noted above, Khloe took the ‘gram on Tuesday to wish her ex-boyfriend a happy birthday alongside several photos and a video of him with all of his little ones, including his second child with Khloe, who was born in Aug. 2022. “You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them,” the Good American founder wrote in her birthday tribute. “All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles.”

Although some fans thought the sweet birthday post was a bit odd, with one person even likening her to a clown, Khoe did throw some tough love into her writing. “My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation,” she added. “Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy.” The comment section of the post is turned off as of this writing.

As fans know, Khloe and Tristan began seeing each other in 2016 and had their first child, True Thompson, in Feb. 2018. Unfortunately, they broke up after Tristan was caught smooching Kylie Jenner‘s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods during a party at his home. Not to mention, several videos of Tristan kissing other women surfaced before that. Tristan eventually won Khloe’s forgiveness, though, and they conceived a child together in Nov. 2021 — just one month before the news that Tristan knowingly fathered a child with another woman broke. The pair have been separated since, but are friendly co-parents.

Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian daughter
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian spend time with their daughter, True (Photo: Backgrid)

Earlier this year, it was rumored that Khloe and Tristan were seeing each other romantically again after the pair began spending more time together following the sudden death of Tristan’s mother, but a source close to Khloe confirmed to HollywoodLife that such a reconciliation is not in the cards. “Khloe knows her friends and some family members think that she will reconcile with Tristan again and give it another try, but there is no truth to this,” they stated.

