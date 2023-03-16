Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Relationship Status After Birthday Message To Ex Tristan

Khloe Kardashian is single — despite the recent love quotes she shared to her Instagram Story, plus her sweet birthday post to the father of her two kids, Tristan Thompson — she confirms. The youngest Kardashian sister, 38, let fans know she is single in a March 16 post to her Instagram Story (seen below) after she shared the love-related quotes. “Being single and posting love quotes to confuse people is another level of fun :),” she teased, quoting SHruthi Basam on Instagram.

Khloé Kardashian is in her feelings on Instagram…what did Tristan do this time? pic.twitter.com/kIDBRNQbiQ — CELEBUZZ (@CELEBUZZ) March 16, 2023

“You see, you will have years of breaking, but know, you will have years of growing, too. You will have years of heartache, but know, you will have years of happiness, too,” one quote by Canadian poet Melissa Evelyn partially read. “Love is much bigger than relationships,” another quote, by Yung Pueblo, noted. “Love is the way you heal yourself, the kindness you give to others…”

As noted above, Khloe took the ‘gram on Tuesday to wish her ex-boyfriend a happy birthday alongside several photos and a video of him with all of his little ones, including his second child with Khloe, who was born in Aug. 2022. “You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them,” the Good American founder wrote in her birthday tribute. “All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles.”

Although some fans thought the sweet birthday post was a bit odd, with one person even likening her to a clown, Khoe did throw some tough love into her writing. “My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation,” she added. “Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy.” The comment section of the post is turned off as of this writing.

As fans know, Khloe and Tristan began seeing each other in 2016 and had their first child, True Thompson, in Feb. 2018. Unfortunately, they broke up after Tristan was caught smooching Kylie Jenner‘s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods during a party at his home. Not to mention, several videos of Tristan kissing other women surfaced before that. Tristan eventually won Khloe’s forgiveness, though, and they conceived a child together in Nov. 2021 — just one month before the news that Tristan knowingly fathered a child with another woman broke. The pair have been separated since, but are friendly co-parents.

Earlier this year, it was rumored that Khloe and Tristan were seeing each other romantically again after the pair began spending more time together following the sudden death of Tristan’s mother, but a source close to Khloe confirmed to HollywoodLife that such a reconciliation is not in the cards. “Khloe knows her friends and some family members think that she will reconcile with Tristan again and give it another try, but there is no truth to this,” they stated.