Khloe Kardashian & Daughter True, 4, Get ‘Fancy’ With Hats & Sunglasses: Watch

Like mother, like daughter! Khloe Kardashian and daughter True had a blast playing dress-up at home.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 1, 2023 6:25PM EST
View gallery
PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson take daughter True to sister Kim's Paw Patrol premiere as rumors continue about them rekindling their romance. The on-off couple looked happy and relaxed as they joined members of the Kardashian clan for the private screening. Khloe and pro basketball player Tristan were first linked in 2016 when they were spotted spending time together at a nightclub, and they later took a vacation in Mexico. The two confirmed that they were dating that same year and remained very close through much of 2017. The reality television personality eventually confirmed that she was pregnant with the athlete's child that December through a post made to her Instagram account. Kardashian revealed that she was expecting a girl during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that aired the following year. In 2018, it was reported that Thompson was spotted kissing multiple women in several locations, which surprised the clothing designer. That year, she gave birth to True, and the parents later reconciled following the child's birth. Although the two appeared to be going strong in their new roles as parents, the basketball player, just traded to the Sacramento Kings in California, was later caught cheating with several other women, and the two split up in February of 2019. The pair appeared to mend their relationship over the course of that year and were reportedly on good terms by the beginning of 2020. The parents quarantined together during the early stages of the pandemic, and their romance was eventually resumed last August. Earlier this year, it was reported that the couple was planning on expanding their family in the future, although no solid plans have been revealed as of yet. This past June, it was revealed that Kardashian and Thompson had separated, although they were said to still be on good terms at the time of their split. 12 Aug 2021 Pictured: Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian and daughter True. Photo credit: MEGA Th
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen meeting up once again to co-parent their adorable daughter True, at dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top carried True before Tristan took her and carried her in to the class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for

Khloe Kardashian and four-year-old daughter True Thompson might have a career as a rap star! The reality star, 38, and her eldest child recorded a sweet and hilarious TikTok at their Calabasas home as they had some fun trying on Khloe’s various hats and sunglasses. As they showed off their looks, True — who is Khloe’s daughter with ex Tristan Thompson — started unexpectedly spitting some bars!

“We know how to do it, we know how to make it, we know do it, and make it cool as hell. We know to make it – a birthday cake,” she said, as Khloe jumped in to offer “mommy’s help” to finish True’s potential hit track. “Then my birthday is in June and I’m gonna need you to help me make it too,” the Good American founder added, referencing her upcoming 39th this summer.

The always fashionable Khloe rocked a large beige Gucci bucket hat and snow goggle inspired shades, while True would channelled her aunt Kylie Jenner with a Y2K inspired furry bucket version. In the next video, the mother-daughter duo opted for rhinestone adorned sunnies as they continued their morning of fun. “We know how to do it, we know how to do it,” True began rapping as Khloe bopped along and moved her hands to the a cappella tune. “More 6am fancy talks on TikTok,” Khloe hilariously captioned the clips.

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

KarJenner friends and family were loving the videos, with SKIMS Chief Brand Officer Tracy Romulus writing, “OMG this made my morning…Very fancy girls!” Another follower wrote, “The energy at 6am!!!! Oh to be a child again,” while Jennifer Lopez’s longtime producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas added, “OMG!!!! All you need are glasses and a hat! #true.” Chrishell Stause also wrote in the commends, posting, “That is VERY fancy for 6am… bless you.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad