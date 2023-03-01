Khloe Kardashian & Daughter True, 4, Get ‘Fancy’ With Hats & Sunglasses: Watch

Khloe Kardashian and four-year-old daughter True Thompson might have a career as a rap star! The reality star, 38, and her eldest child recorded a sweet and hilarious TikTok at their Calabasas home as they had some fun trying on Khloe’s various hats and sunglasses. As they showed off their looks, True — who is Khloe’s daughter with ex Tristan Thompson — started unexpectedly spitting some bars!

“We know how to do it, we know how to make it, we know do it, and make it cool as hell. We know to make it – a birthday cake,” she said, as Khloe jumped in to offer “mommy’s help” to finish True’s potential hit track. “Then my birthday is in June and I’m gonna need you to help me make it too,” the Good American founder added, referencing her upcoming 39th this summer.

The always fashionable Khloe rocked a large beige Gucci bucket hat and snow goggle inspired shades, while True would channelled her aunt Kylie Jenner with a Y2K inspired furry bucket version. In the next video, the mother-daughter duo opted for rhinestone adorned sunnies as they continued their morning of fun. “We know how to do it, we know how to do it,” True began rapping as Khloe bopped along and moved her hands to the a cappella tune. “More 6am fancy talks on TikTok,” Khloe hilariously captioned the clips.

KarJenner friends and family were loving the videos, with SKIMS Chief Brand Officer Tracy Romulus writing, “OMG this made my morning…Very fancy girls!” Another follower wrote, “The energy at 6am!!!! Oh to be a child again,” while Jennifer Lopez’s longtime producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas added, “OMG!!!! All you need are glasses and a hat! #true.” Chrishell Stause also wrote in the commends, posting, “That is VERY fancy for 6am… bless you.”