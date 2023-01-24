Why Britney Spears Moved Back Into Her Old House After Buying New Calabasas Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

Oops! Britney Spears is moving again. HollywoodLife can confirm that the 42-year-old pop superstar and her husband of seven months, Sam Asghari, 28, are moving out of the $11.8 million Calabasas, Calif. mansion they bought shortly after their surprise June 2022 nuptials and back into Brit’s old pad. “Britney and Sam are living in her Thousand Oaks home full time while her new home that they purchased is being sold,” a person close to the couple revealed to HL EXCLUSIVELY.

“She always preferred this home and she never really vibed with the new house. It has nothing to do with the location of her sons or anything like that,” they added. Britney’s new house — from where she posted several poolside videos over the summer — is located in the same neighborhood as her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, where her teenage sons, Sean and Jayden, live. “It is simply that Britney feels safe in her Thousand Oaks house, and she has so many memories there. To her, this house felt like home, and it is where they are currently living,” the insider concluded.

Britney is reportedly fully moved into her Thousand Oaks home, according to TMZ. The outlet reported earlier this week that she is selling the Calabasas house on the down low, as it’s not formally listed. She’s reportedly asking $12 million for it, which is $200,000 more than she paid for it less than a year ago.

Britney bought her 13,264-square-foot Thousand Oaks home in 2015 for $7.4 million and married Sam there in front of some of her beloved celebrity friends, such as Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and her wedding dress designer, Donatella Versace. Just days later, they moved out. “She wanted to hold the wedding at her old home as a final hurrah to that place. It held so many memories for her and she wanted the last memory there to be filled with love — and it was!” a person close to the “Stronger” hitmaker told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “But this new home is not only closer to her boys, but also offers her and Sam a fresh start, a new beginning, so to speak.”

Britney has remained fairly under the radar since her and Sam’s first move and is rarely seen in public. However, she did make her big music comeback by teaming up with Elton John for a dance remix of his hit 1971 tune, “Tiny Dancer”, called “Hold Me Closer”. Britney was thrilled when the song reached No. 1 on the iTunes charts in more than 40 countries following its Aug. 22 release and celebrated by sharing a video of herself in the bathtub. “Holy s***. I’m in the tub right now and I’m about to go have the best day ever and I hope you’re well!” she exclaimed with joy.

Perhaps, moving back into her beloved home inspire her to get back into the studio again!