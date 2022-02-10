Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Recent Weight Loss In Sexy Leotard — Photos

Get bodied! Good American’s sexy new bodysuit collection dropped on Feb. 10 and Khloe Kardashian looked sexier than ever in the new campaign.

Khloe Kardashian always comes to slay in her Good American ads — and her latest campaign is no exception. The 37-year-old modeled two layered bodysuits from her new Good Body collection in a stunning black-and-white photo shared to Instagram on Thursday, February 10 taken by Sasha Samsonova.

She opted for a white scoop neck “Scuba Tee” style with a black “Scuba Corset” cut overtop, taking a cue from Kim Kardashian‘s bodysuit heavy SKIMS line. Her glam was totally on point as her skin glowed, showing off her smokey, shimmery shadow and matte lip. Her blonde locks were perfectly center parted and straight, framing her face by curling slightly in. “Good Body @goodamerican OUT NOW,” she commented.

The new collection is dubbed “SOFT. SEXY. SUPPORTIVE.” per the official Good American Instagram account. “The curve-hugging, shape-enhancing, confidence boosting everyday essential that looks good with everything! Now available in a new luxuriously soft and smoothing scuba fabric,” the description also read, challenging fans to “get bodied” just like Khloe.

“Stunning,” makeup artist for the shoot Mary Phillips commented, which Good American co-founder Emma Grede echoed with plenty of exclamation marks. “Your so beautiful!!” her friend Ash K Holm added. “So Audrey Hepburn!” one fan gushed, referencing the black and white style of the shoot.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been looking absolutely amazing following recent drama with ex Tristan Thompson, who confirmed he fathered a third child with Maralee Nichols in January. The two have co-parented 3-year-old daughter True Thompson amid their on-and-off again romance, and he is also dad to 4-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

Tristan issued a public apology to Khloe following the recent baby drama. “Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote via his Instagram story in January. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”