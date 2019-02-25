Tristan Thompson Majorly Regrets Kissing Jordyn Woods & Already Misses Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson made the biggest mistakes of his life by fooling around with Kar-Jenner family friend Jordyn Woods. We’ve got details on how he didn’t realize the ripple effect of pain it would cause Khloe and her sisters.
Things were already rocky between Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian, but he ended up causing so much more pain to her entire family by making out with Jordyn Woods at a Feb. 17 house party. She was Kylie Jenner‘s longtime BFF and it came as such a betrayal to the entire Kar-Jenner clan. “Tristan majorly regrets his time with Jordyn. He loved being a small family with Khloe, already misses her and is realizing how being with Jordyn did serious damage. He is upset things were not going well between him and Khloe and realizes now, getting with Jordyn was not a healthy way to deal with his issues. He feels horrible that he was the cause of so much pain and hurt in the family he loves,” a source close to Tristan tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.