Khloe Kardashian Says She’s ‘Single’ & Jokes She Should Go On ‘Love Is Blind’ After Outing With Tristan

Khloe Kardashian for the next season of Love is Blind? The reality star, 38, jokingly mentioned that she’d be down to appear on the Netflix dating show, with her other “single” sisters, when she hung out with season 3 contestant Alexa Lemieux at a Good American event on April 19. Khloe shared photos of the pair to Instagram and declared herself “single”, seemingly confirming that she’s not back together with her ex Tristan Thompson, 32, who is the father of her two children.

“When Hulu and Netflix collide 🤍,” Khloe wrote alongside the photo of the two reality stars. “@mrsalexalemieux you beautiful girl you! Twins 👯‍♀️ 🤍 I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB. What do you think?” Khloe added.

Khloe didn’t specify which of her sisters are on the market. We know Kim Kardashian is single while Kourtney Kardashian is happily taken. Kendall Jenner appears to be dating Bad Bunny and Kylie Jenner has been romantically linked to Timothee Chalamet. Any of Kris Jenner‘s daughters appearing on Love is Blind would be must-watch television. Make it happen, Netflix.

Khloe has mentioned she’s single several times recently, including when she was on Jennifer Hudson‘s talk show. That was after Khloe and Tristan were spotted going to McDonald’s together on April 4. The famous exes sparked reconciliation rumors in January when Khloe was by Tristan’s side following the tragic death of his mother. Two months later, Khloe wrote a heartfelt birthday tribute to the father of her children, which made fans think that they were back together, though Khloe has said they are not.

Khloe and Tristan’s latest breakup was in December 2021, after it was revealed that the NBA star had cheated on Khloe yet again and was expecting a son with a woman named Maralee Nichols. Khloe found out about Tristan’s scandal after they had already decided to have a son via surrogate. Their son, whose name has yet to be revealed, was born in July 2022. The exes also share daughter True, who was born in April 2018.