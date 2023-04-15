Kourtney Kardashian Jumps Into Travis Barker’s Arms After Blink 182 Reunites At Coachella: Video

Kourtney Kardashian was on deck, literally, to support her husband, Travis Barker‘s, epic reunion with his band Blink-182 for their last-minute performance at Coachella on Friday. The POOSH founder took to her Instagram the next day to share some amazing BTS snaps and clips from the epic night. One included a video of Kourt standing on the side of the stage before jumping into Travis’ arms as soon as the rockers wrapped! “My first @blink182 show!” she captioned the carousal. Too cute!

The reality star also happened to be holding one of Travis’ broken drum sticks when she leapt into the air to straddle him, as seen in the video and an accompanying photo. The couple held their embrace for a few moments as the crowd was going nuts in the background for a Blink-182 encore. Before the video cut out, Travis was seen gently patting Kourtney on her behind.

It was a family reunion on stage and backstage as well, with Kourtney hanging out with stepson Landon Barker and his main squeeze Charli D’Amelio. Kourt shared an adorable selfie with Travis’ only son and his TikTok star girlfriend, as the terrific-looking trio flashed peace signs. As fans know, Kourt and Landon have a great time whenever they hang out together.

The eldest of the Kardashian sisters certainly looked prepared for her hubby’s Coachella performance on Friday, even though it was announced the day before! While the band — Travis, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge — wasn’t included in the initial line-up for the music festival, they were added as a surprise when it revealed its first weekend schedule on April 13.

Meanwhile, Kourt’s younger sis Kendall Jenner was enjoying Coachella around the same time. In several fan clips online, the model was spotting making her way closer to the stage during her rumored boyfriend, Bad Bunny’s, set! Rocking a black leather jacket and daisy dukes, Kendall was all smiles as she poured more fuel on the gossip that she and Bad Bunny are an item. Coachella really is the gift that keeps giving!