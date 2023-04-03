Maralee Nichols Seemingly Shades Khloe Kardashian’s 5th Birthday Party For True Thompson

Subtle shade? While Khloe Kardashian, 38, was busy hosting a fun-filled fifth birthday party for her and Tristan Thompson‘s daughter, True, fans seemed to think that his baby momma, Maralee Nichols, was throwing shade at the Good American Founder on Sunday. Amid the festivities, the mother of Tristan’s son, Theo, 1, took to her Instagram to post sunset photos with her little man. “Happiness it’s the simple things in life that are the most extraordinary,” she captioned the post, along with a heart-hands emoji.

Soon after the brunette beauty shared the carousel of beach photos, many fans took to the comments to react to Maralee’s caption. One fan even speculated why Theo was allegedly not invited to his half-sister‘s party. “Wonder why her little brother didn’t get invited to the birthday party of true like the big brother did,” they wrote, while another added, “I hope this little guy get to know his other siblings!! None of them should lose out because of Tristan!” Despite the fan’s comments, it is not publicly known if Theo has a relationship with Tristan’s other kids.

As previously mentioned, The Kardashians star and her ex-beau were busy hosting their daughter’s fifth birthday party on Sunday, which was attended by many of the KarJenner sisters. Koko’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, 25, stopped by along with her two kids Stormi, 5, and one-year-old son, Aire, while Kim Kardashian, 42, made sure to show up with her little ones as well. The SKIMS founder even posted a few photos with her girls, North West, 9, and Chicago, 5, and captioned them, “Sanrio Style.” Khloe took to the comments of that post and made to alert Kim that she was caught running late to her niece’s party. “I’m waiting……”, the 38-year-old joked.

As many know, Maralee and Tristan welcomed their son in Dec. 2021. Theo was conceived during the 32-year-old and Khloe’s relationship, which was documented on the family’s hit reality TV show. This affair, which followed a few others, was the last straw for Khloe, as she and the basketball star have since split following the bombshell news. Although the Instagram model has shared glimpses of her son on Instagram, she has yet to post any content with his full face. Aside from the beach photos on Apr. 2, the last time that Maralee posted Theo was for Christmas 2022. “Spotted Santa Claus,” she captioned the post of baby Theo next to a Christmas tree.

Despite Tristan’s affair with Maralee, he and True’s mom continue to co-parent their daughter following their 2021 break up. Tristan also shares an eight-month-old son with Khloe, whose name is not yet publicly known. The former love birds welcomed True’s baby brother via surrogate in Aug. 2022, following their breakup. Tristan also shares his son, Prince Oliver, 6, with a woman named Jordan Craig.