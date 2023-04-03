Maralee Nichols Seemingly Shades Khloe Kardashian’s 5th Birthday Party For True Thompson

Amid Khloe Kardashian's lavish fifth birthday party for her daughter, True, fans speculated that the mother of Tristan Thompson's son, Theo, was shading his ex in her latest post.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
April 3, 2023 5:18PM EDT
maralee and khloe
View gallery
PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson take daughter True to sister Kim's Paw Patrol premiere as rumors continue about them rekindling their romance. The on-off couple looked happy and relaxed as they joined members of the Kardashian clan for the private screening. Khloe and pro basketball player Tristan were first linked in 2016 when they were spotted spending time together at a nightclub, and they later took a vacation in Mexico. The two confirmed that they were dating that same year and remained very close through much of 2017. The reality television personality eventually confirmed that she was pregnant with the athlete's child that December through a post made to her Instagram account. Kardashian revealed that she was expecting a girl during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that aired the following year. In 2018, it was reported that Thompson was spotted kissing multiple women in several locations, which surprised the clothing designer. That year, she gave birth to True, and the parents later reconciled following the child's birth. Although the two appeared to be going strong in their new roles as parents, the basketball player, just traded to the Sacramento Kings in California, was later caught cheating with several other women, and the two split up in February of 2019. The pair appeared to mend their relationship over the course of that year and were reportedly on good terms by the beginning of 2020. The parents quarantined together during the early stages of the pandemic, and their romance was eventually resumed last August. Earlier this year, it was reported that the couple was planning on expanding their family in the future, although no solid plans have been revealed as of yet. This past June, it was revealed that Kardashian and Thompson had separated, although they were said to still be on good terms at the time of their split. 12 Aug 2021 Pictured: Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian and daughter True. Photo credit: MEGA Th
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen meeting up once again to co-parent their adorable daughter True, at dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top carried True before Tristan took her and carried her in to the class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BACKGRID/MEGA

Subtle shade? While Khloe Kardashian, 38, was busy hosting a fun-filled fifth birthday party for her and Tristan Thompson‘s daughter, True, fans seemed to think that his baby momma, Maralee Nichols, was throwing shade at the Good American Founder on Sunday. Amid the festivities, the mother of Tristan’s sonTheo, 1, took to her Instagram to post sunset photos with her little man. “Happiness it’s the simple things in life that are the most extraordinary,” she captioned the post, along with a heart-hands emoji.

Soon after the brunette beauty shared the carousel of beach photos, many fans took to the comments to react to Maralee’s caption. One fan even speculated why Theo was allegedly not invited to his half-sister‘s party. “Wonder why her little brother didn’t get invited to the birthday party of true like the big brother did,” they wrote, while another added, “I hope this little guy get to know his other siblings!! None of them should lose out because of Tristan!” Despite the fan’s comments, it is not publicly known if Theo has a relationship with Tristan’s other kids.

As previously mentioned, The Kardashians star and her ex-beau were busy hosting their daughter’s fifth birthday party on Sunday, which was attended by many of the KarJenner sisters. Koko’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, 25, stopped by along with her two kids Stormi, 5, and one-year-old son, Aire, while Kim Kardashian, 42, made sure to show up with her little ones as well. The SKIMS founder even posted a few photos with her girls, North West, 9, and Chicago, 5, and captioned them, “Sanrio Style.” Khloe took to the comments of that post and made to alert Kim that she was caught running late to her niece’s party. “I’m waiting……”, the 38-year-old joked.

As many know, Maralee and Tristan welcomed their son in Dec. 2021. Theo was conceived during the 32-year-old and Khloe’s relationship, which was documented on the family’s hit reality TV show. This affair, which followed a few others, was the last straw for Khloe, as she and the basketball star have since split following the bombshell news. Although the Instagram model has shared glimpses of her son on Instagram, she has yet to post any content with his full face. Aside from the beach photos on Apr. 2, the last time that Maralee posted Theo was for Christmas 2022. “Spotted Santa Claus,” she captioned the post of baby Theo next to a Christmas tree.

Despite Tristan’s affair with Maralee, he and True’s mom continue to co-parent their daughter following their 2021 break up. Tristan also shares an eight-month-old son with Khloe, whose name is not yet publicly known. The former love birds welcomed True’s baby brother via surrogate in Aug. 2022, following their breakup. Tristan also shares his son, Prince Oliver, 6, with a woman named Jordan Craig.

More From Our Partners

ad