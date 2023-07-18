Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Son Tatum, 11 Months, Crawling In Rare Video: Watch

Ahead of Khloé Kardashian's son celebrating his first birthday, she shared a video of baby Tatum crawling across the floor of her luxurious home.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 18, 2023 9:38AM EDT
View gallery
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Looks like Khloe Kardashian is still supporting Kanye's Adidas merch as we spot her taking her daughter True Thompson to a karate class wearing a black pair of Yeezy slides. Khloe is also on auntie duty taking care of her nieces Chicago West and Dream Kardashian. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 1 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Kim Kardashian and Saint West at the Los Angeles Lakers VS Memphis Grizzlies game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Kris Jenner,Kim Kardashian,Saint West Ref: SPL5539971 240423 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
*EXCLUSIVE* Indio, CA - Family time at Coachella! Kourtney Kardashian and her adorable kids spotted in the crowd, excitedly waiting to watch husband Travis Barker take the stage. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 23 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

It hasn’t been a year since Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their baby boy via surrogate, and their son Tatum is already a mover and a shaker. At least, he’s a mover, according to Khloe’s Instagram Story. On Jul. 17, Khloé, 39, shared a video of her 11-month-old crawling like a baby possessed. Tatum covered a lot of distance, crawling across his mom’s floor while in a cute brown-colored shirt and shorts combo.

In addition to the rare video of her son, Khloe shared a picture of Tatum’s footwear. “These shoes,” the Kardashians star captioned a photo posted to her IG Story. The pic showed Tatum sporting some baby Nike shoes, just like his basketball-playing daddy.

The photos and videos come days after fans got a good glimpse of Tatum’s face. Ahead of the July 13 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, a teaser clip showed Tristan pushing Tatum in a stroller, with Khloé getting up to give her newborn a loving poke in his baby cheeks. “Isn’t God funny?” Kim Kardashian told her sister before Tristan entered, “You were so ready to have your year of being free.” From there, Tristan, 32, thanked Kim and Kris Jenner. “I don’t know what I’d do without you guys.”

Khloe and True Thompson (Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock)

Tristan has since fallen out of favor with the KarJenners since he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols in 2021 while still with Khloe. Tristan’s infidelity was recently thrust into the spotlight when Kylie Jenner reunited with her former BFF Jordyn Woods in Los Angeles. The reunion came four years after Kylie, 25, cut ties with Jordyn, 25, over a tryst with Tristan. Jordyn would admit that she kissed Tristan at a house party but denied ever having sex with him.

Shortly after the scandal broke in 2019, Khloé famously tweeted, “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!” Jordyn would respond to that tweet in 2022, saying, “If your significant other is doing something wrong, for the woman to be blamed, that’s always been really hurtful for me. I’ve never quite understood that.”

After Kylie and Jordyn’s reunion, Khloé posted a cryptic statement to her IG story: “It takes grace to remain kind in cruel situations.” She would also later post another message, how you should “never blame anyone in your life.” (h/t Us Weekly.)

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad