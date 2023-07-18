Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Son Tatum, 11 Months, Crawling In Rare Video: Watch

It hasn’t been a year since Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their baby boy via surrogate, and their son Tatum is already a mover and a shaker. At least, he’s a mover, according to Khloe’s Instagram Story. On Jul. 17, Khloé, 39, shared a video of her 11-month-old crawling like a baby possessed. Tatum covered a lot of distance, crawling across his mom’s floor while in a cute brown-colored shirt and shorts combo.
In addition to the rare video of her son, Khloe shared a picture of Tatum’s footwear. “These shoes,” the Kardashians star captioned a photo posted to her IG Story. The pic showed Tatum sporting some baby Nike shoes, just like his basketball-playing daddy.
The photos and videos come days after fans got a good glimpse of Tatum’s face. Ahead of the July 13 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, a teaser clip showed Tristan pushing Tatum in a stroller, with Khloé getting up to give her newborn a loving poke in his baby cheeks. “Isn’t God funny?” Kim Kardashian told her sister before Tristan entered, “You were so ready to have your year of being free.” From there, Tristan, 32, thanked Kim and Kris Jenner. “I don’t know what I’d do without you guys.”
Tristan has since fallen out of favor with the KarJenners since he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols in 2021 while still with Khloe. Tristan’s infidelity was recently thrust into the spotlight when Kylie Jenner reunited with her former BFF Jordyn Woods in Los Angeles. The reunion came four years after Kylie, 25, cut ties with Jordyn, 25, over a tryst with Tristan. Jordyn would admit that she kissed Tristan at a house party but denied ever having sex with him.
Shortly after the scandal broke in 2019, Khloé famously tweeted, “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!” Jordyn would respond to that tweet in 2022, saying, “If your significant other is doing something wrong, for the woman to be blamed, that’s always been really hurtful for me. I’ve never quite understood that.”
After Kylie and Jordyn’s reunion, Khloé posted a cryptic statement to her IG story: “It takes grace to remain kind in cruel situations.” She would also later post another message, how you should “never blame anyone in your life.” (h/t Us Weekly.)Click to Subscribe to Get Our Free HollywoodLife Daily Newsletter to get the hottest celeb news.