Jordyn Woods Fans Go Off On Khloe For Saying Women Shouldn’t Be ‘Blamed’ For Men Cheating

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is under fire by fans of Jordyn Woods after comments about her thoughts on cheating spouses. “If your significant other is doing something wrong, for the woman to be blamed, that’s always been really hurtful for me. I’ve never quite understood that,” Khloe said in a cover story to Variety, which was published earlier this week in advance of their new Hulu series premiere, The Kardashians.

The Good American founder and Jordyn, 24, have a trepidatious history after Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson, 30, kissed the then 22-year-old at a house party in 2019. At the time, the incident lead to the second break-up between Khloe and the NBA star, which was heavily documented on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“But she’s the same one who was saying ‘You are the reason my family broke up’ to Jordyn Woods. So what’s the truth?” one fan tweeted. “Jordyn woods after reading what khloé said about blaming women when men cheat,” another added with a meme.

“Khloe trying to pull this like she didn’t get her sisters to bully Jordyn for nearly a year all while Tristan was cheating with even more women,” a third posted.

Following Jordyn’s appearance on Red Table Talk, the feud took to social media where Khloe briefly blamed Jordyn.”Why are you lying to Jordy? If you are trying to escape yourself by speaking publicly, IN ORDER TO MEET YOUR PRIVATE FOR PLEASING FOREIGN AFFAIRS, AT LEAST YOU SAY SEMINAR. By the way, you are the reason why my family was destroyed,” Khloe tweeted in 2019. During the interview, Jordyn was clear there was “no passion” during the unexpected kiss, which caught her off guard.

“Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him,” Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF explained. “Never once did I leave the public area, go to a bedroom, go to a bathroom [with him] … He didn’t try to take me to a room, he didn’t try to take me … it was just an innocent time,” she said.

Within a day, Khloe quickly apologized and made her true stance clear. “This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time,” she said. “What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault,” she added.