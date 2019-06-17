‘KUWTK’: Khloe Cries Over Tristan’s Cheating & Jordyn Woods’ Betrayal — Watch Finale Preview

The ‘KUWTK’ season finale is going to be intense. Khloe Kardashian breaks down in tears after she learns about the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal in this finale preview.

The Kardashians and Jenners are shocked and confused when they find out about Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods’ cheating scandal in the upcoming KUWTK finale. “Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other last night,” Kim Kardashian’s BFF Larsa Pippen says over the phone in this new preview of the KUWTK finale. The preview cuts to Khloe Kardashian wiping tears from her eyes. “We just need to figure out what the whole story is,” Kris Jenner says. Kim quickly claps back, “Tristan admitted it!”

Kylie is also blown away at her best friend’s betrayal. “I’m just, like, what were you thinking?” Kylie says. Jordyn’s involvement in the situation catches Khloe off guard as well. “I knew who he was,” Khloe admits. “I never in a million years thought that’s who she was.” Jordyn had been a family friend for years until the scandal. The final seconds of the trailer show Khloe crying in her confessional. “It just sucks it has to be so public,” she says through tears.

Khloe and Tristan’s relationship was ruined after the scandal, as was Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship. Jordyn admitted that Tristan kissed her at the house party they both attended in Feb. 2019 but said that was all that happened. Nevertheless, Jordyn moved out of Kylie’s house soon after a video surfaced of Tristan and Jordyn getting cozy at the party.

HollywoodLife told you EXCLUSIVELY that Khloe has no interest in forgiving Jordyn after the scandal. “Khloe would be understanding if Kylie and Jordyn repaired their friendship due to how kind and open-hearted Kylie is, however, she of course prefers to not be involved in it as she’s choosing to keep her distance from Jordyn and the Woods family,” a source close to Khloe told HollywoodLife. Khloe and Tristan still have to stay in touch in order to co-parent their daughter, True, 1, but that’s the extent of their relationship at this point. Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 16 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on E!