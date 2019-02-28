Kris Jenner ‘Anxious’ About Jordyn Woods’ ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview

Kris Jenner finds it ‘frustrating’ that she doesn’t know what Jordyn Woods will say on the Mar. 1 episode of ‘Red Table Talk’, a source close to the Kardashians told HL EXCLUSIVELY.

Jordyn Woods‘ tell-all interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith, 47, on Smith’s Facebook series Red Table Talk airs on Mar. 1, and Kris Jenner, 63, is feeling nervous about what Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF might say about here cheating scandal involving Khloe Kardashian‘s baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kris is anxious and intrigued to see what Jordyn will say during her interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith,” our source told us. “She is extremely hands-on in every business decision her daughters make, and checks everything one hundred times over, so for her to not have any say in this is a bit of a challenge.” We reached out to a rep for the Kardashians for comment.

When it comes down to it, Kris just wants Khloe and Kylie to heal right now, and she’s frustrated she doesn’t know more about Woods’ interview. “Kris is very hurt for both Kylie and Khloe right now and feels helpless that she can’t take the pain away for them,” our source went on to say. “She feels Khloe has been through so much with relationships. Kris just wants to see Khloe happy and will do whatever it takes to protect her daughters and entire family throughout this ordeal. Kris has been trying to find out as much as she can about this situation, and it’s frustrating for her that she can’t get all the answers she’s currently looking for.”

We reported earlier how not only will Jordyn apologize during the already taped interview, but she will actually cry on-camera. “Jordyn will be telling her side of the story and give her excuses as to how and why it all happened with Tristan,” a Calabasas insider told us. “It’s gonna be a calm interview, focused on certain points basically to make Jordyn look like the victim. She even cries in the interview. Jordyn will cry, say, ‘I’m sorry about everything’ and explain how she wants her friendships with all the Kardashians back.”

Since news of her and Tristan’s cheating scandal broke, Jordyn moved out of Kylie Jenner’s residence and in with her mom, and Jordyn’s security clearance into Kylie’s gated Hidden Hills neighborhood was officially revoked. A source close to Jordyn told us earlier that Kylie’s former BFF “doesn’t remember all of what happened” at the now-infamous Feb. 17 party where she made out with Tristan on his lap in front of party-goers.