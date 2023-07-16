Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Reunite 4 Years After Their Falling Out Over Tristan Scandal: Photos

Never thought we’d see the day! Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have finally reunited and were seen grabbing dinner in Los Angeles on July 15, as seen in new DailyMail photos. This comes 4 years after Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship fell apart in the wake of the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

Kylie and Jordyn were spotted walking together on their dinner reunion. Kylie looked chic in a black and white one-shouldered top and black pants. Jordyn stunned in a gorgeous red ensemble and gold choker. Jordyn could be seen flashing a huge smile as she walked with Kylie to dinner.

This is a major development in Kylie and Jordyn possibly rekindling their friendship. Kylie and Jordyn were inseparable best friends leading up to 2019. Jordyn even lived in Kylie’s house at one point. In February 2019, their friendship came to a screeching halt after Jordyn was seen “making out” with Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan during a party at his house.

Weeks after the scandal broke, Jordyn went on Red Table Talk and admitted to kissing Tristan. She tearfully revealed that there was “no passion” in the kiss and denied having sex with him. Jordyn claimed she apologized to Khloe via phone and text.

Months later, Kylie opened up on a Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode about her falling out with Jordyn. “I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen. For a reason. For me, for her, for you, for everybody. She was my security blanket, she lived with me, we did everything together,” Kylie said. “I just felt like, ‘Oh, I have Jordyn, I don’t need anything else.’ I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her. And sometimes people are there for certain reasons and certain times of your life and not for others.”

In the years since the scandal, both Kylie and Jordyn have moved in different directions. Kylie welcomed her second child, Aire, with Travis Scott in 2022. Jordyn began dating NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns in 2020.

When Jordyn was on The Masked Singer, HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the Life of Kylie alum about moving on from that difficult time in her life. “As long as you learn and grow from everything that happens to you, it’s all good,” Jordyn said. “I think that’s just part of my journey and it just made me stronger and built me even more courage to come to the show and be on the show and to have fun with it and take opportunities because you just never know.”