Kylie Jenner’s Son Aire, 1, Looks So Cute With Cornrows In New Photos: My ‘Big Boy’

The KarJenner babies sure are the cutest! While Kylie Jenner, 25, spent quality time with her son, Aire, 1, on Jul. 14, the proud mother took to Instagram to share some photos of the moment (see below). In the carousel of photos, The Kardashians star rocked a see-through white t-shirt and a black leather mini skirt. Kylie paired her top with what appeared to be a black bikini top underneath and an army-patterned trucker hat. “my big boy,” she captioned the post.

Of course, the cutest part of the photos was her little man, who looked adorable in a white graphic t-shirt and beige jeans. Kylie also added a pair of black Vans sneakers to Aire’s outfit. The toddler sported stylish cornrows for his hairstyle of the day. In one of the slides, the one-year-old was pictured carrying a tiny toy car in his hand, as he leaned against his mother in the photos. The mother-and-son duo held the mini photoshoot in Kylie’s lavish backyard near her stylish swimming pool.

Soon after the 25-year-old shared the photos with her nearly 400 million followers, many of them took to the comments to swoon over Aire and Kylie’s sweet moment. “Motherhood looks so good on her,” one fan quipped, while another agreed and added, “I love seeing Kylie as a mom.” Meanwhile, her family friend, Malika Haqq, couldn’t help but also gush over the toddler. “His face,” the 40-year-old wrote, along with a heart eyes emoji. A few other admirers noted how much Aire looks like his mom. “He looks just like you Perfect baby,” a separate fan wrote, while another commented, “them kylie genetics are STRONG.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s latest photos with Aire come just one week after she shared a photo dump featuring her son and his older sister, Stormi, 5. In the post titled, “recents,” Kylie added a photo of Aire in a plaid jacket and tan suede pants, during a dinner outing. The last slide was arguably the cutest, as she added a photo of her five-year-old daughter walking alongside her baby brother. Stormi rocked a white tank top and denim shorts while she walked outdoors with her younger sibling. Kylie welcomed both of her children with her on-and-off (currently off) beau, Travis Scott, 32.

While Kylie is the youngest of Kris Jenner‘s daughters, she has always wanted to be a mother. She has even famously professed that she wanted to be a “young mom.” Aside from her passion for motherhood, Kylie recently sparked speculation that her rumored romance with actor Timothée Chalamet, 27, is heating up after she rocked a ring on “that” finger on Jul. 13. The brunette beauty wowed in a white dress via Instagram and sported a large ring on her left hand while she promoted a beverage brand. “summer glow @drinkglow #glowpartner,” she captioned the sexy photos. The two were first linked earlier this spring after they were spotted mingling at Paris Fashion Week.