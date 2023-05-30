Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet Are ‘Still Dating’: Their Current Relationship Status Revealed

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are still in each other’s lives after they sparked dating rumors. The reality star, 25, and the actor, 27, “are still spending time together” when they’re both in Los Angeles, according to a May 29 report from PEOPLE. A source told the outlet that Kylie, who has two children, “enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom.” The insider also shared that Kylie and Timothee’s relationship “is not serious.”

The speculation about Kylie and Timothee began on April 6 when the celebrity news/gossip Instagram DeuxMoi posted an anonymous tip: “Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl…Kylie Jenner.” The blind item was shared after Kylie and Timothee were seen together at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. Since then, they’ve reportedly been on various outings together, including a taco date on April 7. Most recently, Kylie’s car was spotted at Timothee’s house in Beverly Hills, CA on May 25, and left just a few minutes later, according to Page Six.

Kylie and Timothee have yet to address the relationship rumors. In April, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the makeup mogul and the Dune star were “keeping things casual” for the time being. “It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” the source shared. “It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

Before she was linked to Timothee, Kylie was in a years-long, on-and-off relationship with rapper Travis Scott, 32, who is the father of her two children. They first got together in 2017 and last broke up right before the Christmas holiday in 2022. HollywoodLife learned from a Kardashian-Jenner source that the relationship ended because Travis “hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life.”