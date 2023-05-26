Kylie Jenner’s Car Spotted Leaving Rumored Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet’s Beverly Hills Mansion: Photos

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet added a bit of fuel to the romance speculation when the makeup mogul’s car was spotted at the actor’s house on Thursday, May 25. Kylie’s black Range Rover pulled into Timothee’s Beverly Hills mansion in the morning and left a few minutes later, as seen in photos here via Page Six. The windows on the Range Rover were heavily tinted, however, making it difficult to confirm who was traveling inside the vehicle.

The eyebrow-raising incident came a few days after Kylie’s ex and the father of her two children, Travis Scott, reportedly made it known that he is not happy about her alleged new romance. “Travis is not thrilled about Kylie moving on,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. The insider added that the former couple, who split in December 2022, are “still cordial and focused on co-parenting and being the best parents they can be” to daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1.

An insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in January that Kylie and Travis’ split was due at least in part to Travis’ unwillingness to commit to Kylie. “One of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life,” the source noted.

The rumors about Kylie and Timothee began to swirl in early April after a video of the duo meeting up at Paris Fashion Week went viral. The clip, which does not show Kylie clearly from the front, was shared to TikTok and it resurfaced earlier in April, touching off a firestorm of speculation.

The stans who were shipping the A-listers were in a tizzy just a few days later when Kylie’s Range Rover was spotted parked at the Dune star‘s Beverly Hills estate on April 13. Photos you can SEE HERE show the luxury SUV parked in a driveway outside his home. Celebrity social media account DeuxMoi originally shared an anonymous tip about the potential romance, reading simply, “Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl…Kylie Jenner.”