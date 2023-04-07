Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Seen Chatting In Resurfaced Video Amidst Rumors They’re An Item

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner might break the internet with their rumored romance. Following a report claiming that Timothée, 27, “has a new girl” – i.e. the 25-year-old makeup mogul and The Kardashians star – fans began to scour the internet for any truth to the claim. One seemingly resurfaced a brief clip of what appears to be the Dune star and Kylie at a Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture showcase at Paris Fashion Week. In the TikTok posted here, Timothée wears his custom Haider Ackermann look, a black bomber jacket with cream-colored floral detailing, as he supposedly talks with Kylie Jenner.

Though the clip only shows Kylie from behind, British Vogue confirms that Jenner was sat in the front row to see designer Ackermann’s interpretation of Jean Paul Gaultier’s couture. The woman in the clip is wearing the same outfit that Kylie wore. HollywoodLife has reached out to Kylie and Timothée for comment.

The speculation over Kylie and Timothée’s status began when the celebrity news/gossip Instagram DeuxMoi posted an anonymous tip: “Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl…Kylie Jenner.” After that, DeuxMoi reposted a source message claiming, “I heard they are both going to be at Coachella.” A second message read, “I can 100% confirm that.”

However, DeuxMoi posted the “exclusive” tip with its “Read With Caution” gif. An hour before sharing the Kylier/Timothée tip, the editor wrote, “Sincere there are still readers out there, who despite the many times I’ve explained the deal with [blind item] emails, still think every email posted is factual, and that by posting these emails, I am confirming that they are factual, I am going to start tagging certain GIFs to indicate the following.”

The “Read With Caution” gif, according to the DeuxMoi editor, means “this [tip] seems like BS, what do you guys think/know about it?” However, later in their stories, the editor said, “My sources are VERIFIED…the information is not, in the sense that Kylie or Timmy’s team have not confirmed. They also shared more anonymous sources who “confirmed” the romance, including one that claimed that Timothée was “on my flight to Turks and Caicos [at the] end of January, around the same time it looked like Kylie was there?”

Kylie and her on-again/off-again flame Travis Scott split again at the end of 2022. Timothée’s last major romance was with model Eiza Gonzalez, though he’s been linked to Lourdes Leon and Lilly-Rose Depp in the past.